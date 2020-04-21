Facebook has already brought dark mode to the Facebook Messenger and Instagram app, but it still has not brought the feature to the core Facebook app on iOS.

A new report from 9to5Mac details what Dark Mode will look like on iOS. The outlet has been able to enable the unreleased feature on the Facebook app and found that the color palette will actually be different than what is currently used for the company's other apps.

According to the screenshots, Dark Mode for the Facebook app will not turn the app into a more black-focused design but instead opt for a grayscale design with white accents on logos and icons.