Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Which should you buy?

The Fitbit Luxe is a beautifully designed health and fitness tracker that will appeal to the fashionista. The metal case gives it more of a jewelry look than most of the Fitbit lineup. The color display gives your health tracking a whole new look.

Jewelry look

AMOLED Color display

Smartwatch notifications Against No built-in GPS

This competent tracker covers most of your health monitoring and fitness tracking needs while maintaining a minimalist form factor, a whopping 10-day battery life, and a lower price tag.

Active Zone Minutes + 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity and sleep tracking

Three band colors Against Grayscale screen

No built-in GPS

Choosing between the Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2 comes down to whether you prefer the jewelry look, AMOLED color display, and a few additional features of the Fitbit Luxe or the longer battery life and lower price of the Fitbit Inspire 2. The look of the Fitbit Luxe reminds me of my stainless steel Apple Watch Series 6, though, of course, it's narrower. Both are some of the best Fitbit devices you buy. Let's take a closer look.

Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Many similarities

These two middle-range Fitbit devices share a similar size and shape and similar features, but the Inspire 2 is a bit cheaper and less, well, luxe. The Fitbit Luxe has the edge when it comes to upscale looks and a color display, whereas the Fitbit Inspire 2 has nearly double the battery life and a substantially cheaper price tag. Here's the breakdown.

Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Inspire 2 Steps and Activity Tracking Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Calorie Tracking Yes Yes Sleep Tracking and Silent Alarm Yes Yes Female Health Tracking Yes Yes Guided Breathing Sessions Yes Yes Auto Exercise Recognition Yes Yes Workout Intensity Maps No Yes Heart Rate Tracking Yes Yes SpO2 (Oxygen Saturation) Monitoring Yes No 20+ Excercise Modes Yes Yes Pace and Distance with Phone GPS Yes Yes Call, text, smartphone notifications Yes Yes Swimproof Yes Yes Customizable Watch Face Yes Yes Display AMOLED color OLED grayscale Battery Life up to 5 days up to 10 days Price From $150 From $90

The Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Inspire 2 are both fully-featured health and fitness trackers with much to offer. Both of them offer steps and activity tracking, calorie tracking, sleep tracking, silent alarm, female health-tracking, and guided breathing.

They also have auto-exercise recognition, heart rate tracking, over 20 exercise modes, pace and distance (using your smartphone's GPS), call/text/smartphone notifications, and are water-resistant enough for swimming. Both are sleek and easy to wear. Neither has onboard GPS, NFC/Fitbit Pay, or the ability to download apps and music.

Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: The differences

The Fitbit Luxe is certainly a more fashion-forward device. It's even sleeker than the Inspire 2, plus it has a stainless steel case and buckle, which gives it a more premium, jewelry-like look. Perhaps even more importantly, it has a vibrant AMOLED color display with 206x124 pixels, making it very easy for the eyes. The Fitbit Luxe also has some additional health monitoring features that the Fitbit Inspire 2 lacks: skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation.

Of course, if you don't like the look of the Luxe, or you don't feel the looks and extra features are worth paying extra for, you will save money with the Fitbit Inspire 2. Plus, you'll get about twice the battery life with The Fitbit Inspire 2 over the Fitbit Luxe. The Fitbit Inspire 2 does have a monochrome OLED display, with a pixel count of 126x36.

Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Sizes and colors

Fitbit Inspire 2 Lifestyle (Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Luxe comes in three stainless steel colors. While it comes with a band, you can certainly buy additional bands for different looks. The Soft Gold stainless steel comes with a Lunar White band. The Graphite stainless steel option comes with a Black band. If you pick the Platinum stainless steel, you get an Orchid (pink) band.

The Special Edition gorjana version of the Fitbit Luxe is a Soft Gold stainless steel with a matching Parker Link bracelet for an even more upscale look. The Fitbit Inspire 2 comes only in Black, with your choice of a Lunar White, Desert Rose, or Black band. The bands on both Fitbits can be replaced with other Fitbit or third-party bands if you want to change your look.

These two Fitbits are quite similar in size. The Fitbit Luxe measures 36.30-by-17.62-by-10.05 millimeters, while the Fitbit Inspire 2 measures 37.34-by-16.76-by-12.7 millimeters.

Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Which is the best?

I would recommend the Fitbit Inspire for most users since it's substantially cheaper with a feature set close to the Fitbit Luxe. Plus, the Inspire 2 has twice the battery life of the Luxe. However, the Luxe is certainly more beautiful, and it does sit on your wrist all day, every day. That AMOLED color display and additional health features are pretty compelling and may be worth the extra money and shorter battery life.

This fashion-forward device features a color display and premium look, but it's also a highly competent health and fitness tracker.