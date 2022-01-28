Best answer: If you want the ability to access all Premium features, a more in-depth look at your health and fitness stats, with personalized guidance to match — yes! Fitbit Premium is a monthly membership designed to enhance the experience of all Fitbit wearables. It costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you spring for the annual membership, you save 30%, making this the most cost-effective option.

Fitbit Premium: What is it?

Fitbit Premium is an upgraded version of the basic Fitbit OS app that you can purchase within the app. It gives more in-depth insight on your body so you can take advantage of Premium's health and fitness tools like Daily Readiness Scores, advanced sleep and stress insights, and a 90-day view of your Health Metrics dashboard. Certain features on different Fitbit wearables require a Premium membership for access. Be sure to read the fine print before purchasing, so you know what those features are in advance.

Some wearables like Fitbit Sense come with a six month trial of Fitbit Premium (for new members only), while others do not. Keep in mind that you don't need a Fitbit Premium membership to utilize your Fitbit; it's an additional service to provide deeper, more personalized insight to the health and fitness data collected by your wearable. The basic Fitbit OS app is free.

Fitbit Premium: What you get