Take your trigger point therapy to new heights in the water with the Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun. This 100% waterproof massage gun can be used in the jacuzzi, pool, bathtub, hot spring, steam room or anywhere wet! It delivers 14 millimeters of powerful amplitude wet or dry and comes with six interchangeable massage heads to cover the entire body. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for an aquatic massage therapy device.

Well let's start with the obvious, my favorite thing about the Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun is that it's 100% waterproof! It's safe to use in the jacuzzi, bath, shower or hot spring where you get the added benefit of heat on top of your trigger point therapy session. I love using this thing in the jacuzzi. It provides heated stress and tension relief that is just heavenly. I highly recommend using this gun in a heated water source. It delivers 14 millimeters of amplitude. The Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun is very powerful and provides up to 14 millimeters of amplitude. This is more than your average massage gun which typically delivers 10 to 14 millimeters of amplitude. It operates at six different speed settings for varying amounts of pressure and vibration. It uses a brushless motor to go deep into those hard to reach places, providing sweet relief for stiff and aching muscles. Using a massage gun daily is also great for rehabilitation, injury prevention, and athletic performance. With the Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun, you bring aquatic physical therapy into the mix. The Geneinno GT-1 Massage Gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads. The massage heads are very easy to insert and remove; simply twist and pull to remove a massage head and twist and press to insert one. The spherical head is great for large muscle groups like the arms, back, thighs, booty, and calves. The air cushion massage head provides a nice buffer and reduces vibration. It's great for sensitive individuals and areas on the body. The bullet massage head is perfect for deep tissue relief. Be careful with this one because it's especially sharp. I would only advise using it on speed settings one and two. The golden fingers massage head replicates finger kneading and feels great on the shoulders, joints, palms, and feet. The Y-shaped massage head feels wonderful on the neck, spine, and Achilles tendon. The flat head is designed for relaxation therapy across the entire body. Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun review: What I don't like

I love that the Geneinno GT-1 massage gun is waterproof, but I don't like that the user manual doesn't say it's waterproof anywhere except for the cover. It also does not talk about operating this gun in the water at all. Nor does it cover what kinds of bodies of water you can take it in safely. The website says you can "take it into the bathroom, hot spring, swimming pool etc.," and that it "can be cleared with fresh water easily," but doesn't mention anything about the ocean, and none of this is covered in the manual. The Geneinno GT-1 user manual doesn't discuss water operation at all. The user manual also doesn't talk about charging safety protocol. It's definitely counter intuitive to take electronics into the water and neither the user manual nor website mentions anything about letting it dry for a certain period of time before attempting to plug it into the wall to charge it. The charging port definitely intakes water if you fully submerge this gun, so I would imagine you need to make sure it's completely dry before connecting it to a power source. This is definitely something the user manual should and needs to cover. I don't like that four out of the six massage heads included with the Geneinno GT-1 Massage Gun are made of a cheap feeling plastic. I get that the heads need to be waterproof, but these heads don't feel durable or great on the body as you massage. I wish they were made of higher quality materials. I've also noticed that the percussion this gun delivers is inconsistent. It feels like the motor is frequently stalling, creating off beat rhythm patterns when you use it. This isn't great in a therapeutic sense and takes away from the relaxation aspect of using this device. I'm not sure if this is a flaw in the gun I have or if it's a design flaw across the board. The competition

The Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun is another great massage gun I've tried. It's not waterproof, so the Geneinno GT-1 wins there, but it's a similar size and weight and comes with six different massage heads. The Sportneer massage heads feel more durable and are made of higher quality materials in my opinion. It also comes with two chrome capped massage heads designed specifically for use with oil.

The TaoTronics Massage Gun is one of the best massage guns. It's a full-sized gun, so it's similar in size and weight. The TaoTronics massage gun features extra-long work time of up to 10 hours of continuous use, whereas the Geneinno offers five to six hours of work time. However, the TaoTronics massage gun is not waterproof, so if you're looking for a waterproof device, the Geneinno GT-1 is the way to go! Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun review: Should you buy