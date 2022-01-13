Best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2022
Rowing is one of the class options on Apple Fitness+. It's a full-body, low-impact workout for people of all levels. Track your progress with Apple Watch as you burn calories, build endurance, and get fit with the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.
- Apple's recommendation: Life Fitness Row HX Trainer
- Runner up: Concept2 Model D - Rowing machine
- Great value: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801
- Budget pick: Stamina BodyTrac Glider 1050 Rowing Machine
- Multiple finishes: Battife Rowing Machine
- Build endurance: Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine
- Easy storage: Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Rowing Machine
- No frills rowing: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205
- Water resistance: Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Hydro Water Rowing Machine
- Captain, my captain: Mr. Captain Water Rowing Machine
- Wind resistance: Air Rower Stamina ATS
- Join the club: WaterRower Club Rowing Machine
Apple's recommendation: Life Fitness Row HX TrainerStaff Pick
The Life Fitness Row HX Trainer is the only rowing machine featured on the Apple Fitness+ website. It has a natural wood and steel-tempered frame, and it features four resistance levels. It's about seven feet long and easily storable.
Runner up: Concept2 Model D - Rowing machine
The highly-rated Concept2 Model D engages all major muscles groups with a smooth, high calorie-burning motion. You'll get real-time performance stats and can connect to heart rate monitors and fitness apps (like Apple Fitness+) to log your progress.
Great value: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801
The Sunny Fitness SF-RW5801 is a great pick if you're on a budget. It features 16 adjustable resistance levels, transportation wheels for mobility, a bottle and device holder, and a non-slip pedal with an adjustable strap.
Budget pick: Stamina BodyTrac Glider 1050 Rowing Machine
This budget-friendly rower provides a full range of motion that mimics being on the water. It features a multi-function electric monitor to display your stats, a comfortable molded seat, and adjustable hydraulic cylinder resistance for a smooth ride. Foldable arms make for compact storage, and textured footplates keep your feet secure and in place.
Multiple finishes: Battife Rowing Machine
This solid wood design comes in multiple finishes to match your home. It's made of oak wood and equipped with a Bluetooth monitor and iPhone holder to track all your stats. The quiet sound of rushing water delivers a realistic rowing experience.
Build endurance: Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine
This rowing machine pairs with the MyCloudFitness App (available on IOS and Android) to track your distance, calories, total count, and strokes per minute for free. It features a nylon belt drive system and up to 14 levels of resistance to accommodate rowers of all levels.
Easy storage: Circuit Fitness Deluxe Foldable Rowing Machine
The Circuit Fitness rower folds up for storage, which is an excellent choice if you're short on space. It features an LCD panel to measure your progress, foam-covered handlebars for a non-slip grip, and adjustable foot straps.
No frills rowing: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205
This is a great budget row machine for those interested in diving into the sport. It's inexpensive, has 12 levels of resistance, a digital monitor, and adjustable petal straps.
Water resistance: Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Hydro Water Rowing Machine
The Phantom Hydro water tank holds water at a 60-degree angle with 16 hydro blades that provide resistance. Monitor your stats with a swivel display that shows track time, distance, strokes, total strokes, strokes per minute, time, calories, pulse, date, temperature, and clock. An upright foldable design makes for easy storage.
Captain, my captain: Mr. Captain Water Rowing Machine
The shape of this rowing machine was designed like a real ship. Water-resistance creates the feel of an authentic rowing experience. It's equipped with a Bluetooth monitor to help manage your time and accomplish your goals. It features an ergonomic seat, an active recoil system, and height-adjustable footplates with straps.
Wind resistance: Air Rower Stamina ATS
The Stamina ATS Air Rower uses wind resistance to provide an efficient, smooth rowing stroke. A multi-function monitor displays speed, distance, time, and calories burned. It features an upholstered, padded, sliding seat and durable construction that's built to last.
Join the club: WaterRower Club Rowing Machine
This handcrafted rowing machine features a water flywheel that replicates the actual rowing feel. The flywheel sits in an enclosed water tank to provide smooth, quiet, self-regulated resistance. It has a performance monitor that tracks basic stats and can be stored upright.
Row row row...
Rowing is one of the excellent class offerings on Apple Fitness+. It uses up to 86% of your muscles and provides a high-calorie-burning, low-impact workout. Row your way into shape with one of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.
We love Life Fitness Row HX Trainer because it's Apple's recommended rower. It features a natural wood and tempered steel frame giving it a nice aesthetic. It offers four levels of resistance, and easy adjustments accommodate users of all levels. Its unique, resistance system delivers a smooth and natural feel with every stroke.
If you're looking for a great value, check out the Stamina BodyTrac Glider 1050 Rowing Machine. This budget-friendly rower gives full range of motion providing that authentic on-the-water feeling. Whether you're a beginner or advanced, these are the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.
