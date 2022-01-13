Best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2022

Rowing is one of the class options on Apple Fitness+. It's a full-body, low-impact workout for people of all levels. Track your progress with Apple Watch as you burn calories, build endurance, and get fit with the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.

We love Life Fitness Row HX Trainer because it's Apple's recommended rower. It features a natural wood and tempered steel frame giving it a nice aesthetic. It offers four levels of resistance, and easy adjustments accommodate users of all levels. Its unique, resistance system delivers a smooth and natural feel with every stroke.

If you're looking for a great value, check out the Stamina BodyTrac Glider 1050 Rowing Machine. This budget-friendly rower gives full range of motion providing that authentic on-the-water feeling. Whether you're a beginner or advanced, these are the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.