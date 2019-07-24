Everyone's favorite snarky weather app, CARROT Weather, has just received a significant v4.12 update, and it brings in some big new changes, especially on the iPad. This has always been one of our top weather apps because of the beautifully designed interface, informative data, sarcastic AI personality, and a lot of customization options. Today's update makes the app better than ever.
What's new in CARROT Weather 4.12
Here are all of the changes that version 4.12 of CARROT Weather brings in store for users.
Overhauled interface for iPad
The iPad has much larger screen estate, so it only makes sense that it gets its own interface that takes advantage of the larger screen space. CARROT Weather 4.12 brings a brand new iPad design that makes better use of the space. It includes Split Screen and Slide Over multitasking modes, so you can make sure you know the weather at all times of the day as you use your iPad, and there are also keyboard shortcuts to make your life easier.
Tier 3 subscribers will also enjoy automatic foreground refreshes on the iPad. This means if you have a spare iPad laying around the house, you can turn it into an always-on, wall-mounted weather display.
Air quality alerts
If you have a Tier 2 membership, you'll be able to get custom notifications for Air Quality Index. This will alert you when things like pollution will affect your breathing, which could be a matter of life or death for some people. Stay in the know!
iCloud Sync & Restore
The new update also brings in iCloud syncing and restoring for your app settings, saved locations, weather stations, achievements, and secret locations between all of your devices. Just make sure that you're logged in to the same iCloud account on each device for this to properly work.
This new feature also lets you restore all 150+ app settings from individual device backups during the initial setup of the app, or you can do it manually via the iCloud screen in CARROT's settings menu.
Improved Severe Weather notifications
Both the severe weather alert and hurricane tracker notifications have been redesigned. Both of these will now show more useful information in their respective rich notification views, such as hurricane category levels, whether you're in the immediately affected area, and more. If you depend on severe weather alerts, then this is a useful feature to have.
The new and improved severe weather notifications require a Tier 1 membership.
Improved weather maps
For those who live in hurricane-prone areas, viewing the hurricane's path is a very handy feature to have. CARROT Weather's latest update allows you to tap on a hurricane's path or individual storm cell on a weather map, you'll get more details about it.
This feature requires a Tier 2 membership.
Other shiny new things
CARROT Weather 4.12 also brings in many other improvements and bug fixes. You also get two brand new achievements and a new secret location to track down.
One of our favorite weather apps
CARROT Weather has been one of my primary weather apps for quite some time now. I've always loved the interface and design, and CARROT itself is a hilarious AI that packs in quite a punch in terms of snark and sarcasm. There's so much to like about CARROT Weather, and this update has made the app even more useful.
CARROT Weather itself is a $5 download on the App Store. However, while you can use the app freely with that $5, you can also subscribe to one of the three-tiered memberships for even more features, but all of these are completely optional.
Tier 1 unlocks notifications, additional data sources, and Apple Watch background updates and costs $1 a month or $5 a year. Tier 2 gets everything in Tier 1 as well as additional map layers, custom notifications, and additional data sources for Apple Watch users. Tier 2 costs $2.50 a month or $12 a year. Tier 3 gets all features of Tier 1 and Tier 2, plus rain, lightning, and storm cell notifications (where available) and costs $8 a month or $25 a year.
The reason for the membership pricing is because the Apple Watch complication updates every 30 minutes, and the data supplier that CARROT Weather is using charges a small amount for each request of data, and this quickly adds up when an Apple Watch requests 48 updates a day. Without the complication, the average person using the Apple Watch app will only refresh it once or twice a day compared to someone using the complication.
Still, the membership pricing is all optional and not required to use the app at all. We still think CARROT Weather is one of the better weather apps available, and well worth the initial $5 price tag.
