Everyone's favorite snarky weather app, CARROT Weather, has just received a significant v4.12 update, and it brings in some big new changes, especially on the iPad. This has always been one of our top weather apps because of the beautifully designed interface, informative data, sarcastic AI personality, and a lot of customization options. Today's update makes the app better than ever. What's new in CARROT Weather 4.12 Here are all of the changes that version 4.12 of CARROT Weather brings in store for users. Overhauled interface for iPad

The iPad has much larger screen estate, so it only makes sense that it gets its own interface that takes advantage of the larger screen space. CARROT Weather 4.12 brings a brand new iPad design that makes better use of the space. It includes Split Screen and Slide Over multitasking modes, so you can make sure you know the weather at all times of the day as you use your iPad, and there are also keyboard shortcuts to make your life easier. Tier 3 subscribers will also enjoy automatic foreground refreshes on the iPad. This means if you have a spare iPad laying around the house, you can turn it into an always-on, wall-mounted weather display. Air quality alerts

If you have a Tier 2 membership, you'll be able to get custom notifications for Air Quality Index. This will alert you when things like pollution will affect your breathing, which could be a matter of life or death for some people. Stay in the know! iCloud Sync & Restore

The new update also brings in iCloud syncing and restoring for your app settings, saved locations, weather stations, achievements, and secret locations between all of your devices. Just make sure that you're logged in to the same iCloud account on each device for this to properly work. This new feature also lets you restore all 150+ app settings from individual device backups during the initial setup of the app, or you can do it manually via the iCloud screen in CARROT's settings menu. Improved Severe Weather notifications

Both the severe weather alert and hurricane tracker notifications have been redesigned. Both of these will now show more useful information in their respective rich notification views, such as hurricane category levels, whether you're in the immediately affected area, and more. If you depend on severe weather alerts, then this is a useful feature to have. The new and improved severe weather notifications require a Tier 1 membership. Improved weather maps