When Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 and its fancy new cameras, it also gave a sneak peek for a brand new camera feature it would soon offer: Deep Fusion. Now that the feature is rolling out with the latest iOS 13 developer beta, we decided to look back and see exactly what Apple said about the feature during the September 10 event.

Apple vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller started by stating it uses "the neural engine of the A13 Bionic to create a whole brand new kind of image processing system."

Then he presented an image of a man seating on a couch with a vividly intertwined sweater that has a lot of intricate detail in the weaving pattern. He said this type of image would not have been possible before.

Using machine learning, the image was captured in low to medium light. Here's how it does that according to Schiller.