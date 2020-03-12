Working out when you work remotely is still important, and if you find you can't get to the gym regularly, you can always work out at home. With so many resources and apps to help you find a workout routine, its easy to find something that uses no equipment, some equipment, or lots of equipment. Regardless of what workout routine you want to implement, there's bound to be some items that you could use to get your sweat on.

Find a routine that works for you

Not everyone can do the same workout and get results, which is why it's important to find a routine that works for you. Whether its through fitness apps or just your own knowledge, there are lots of different tools you can use at home to get a good workout.

A good yoga mat is the most useful workout tool for most people, so picking up a BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Mat is a great choice. You don't have to do yoga to make use of it since plently of home exercises like squats, push-ups, planks, and more can make use of a good yoga mat.

If you have the money, the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike is a great compact bike that will help you burn lots of calories whenever you want. Biking is a wonderful form of exercise and is very easy on your knees, so if you have bad knees, biking is a great option. Alternatively, if you already have a bike, the Sportneer bike trainer stand is an easy (and cheaper) way to be able to ride inside.

