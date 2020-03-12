Working out when you work remotely is still important, and if you find you can't get to the gym regularly, you can always work out at home. With so many resources and apps to help you find a workout routine, its easy to find something that uses no equipment, some equipment, or lots of equipment. Regardless of what workout routine you want to implement, there's bound to be some items that you could use to get your sweat on.
- A good mat: BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Mat
- Join the resistance!: Letsfit resistance bands
- Find your balance: Balance board from FluidStance
- Ride indoors: Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike
- Covert your bike: Sportneer Bike Trainer Stand
- Pump iron: CAP Barbell Hex Dumbell Weight Set
- Roll it out: AmazonBasics Foam Roller
- Under your desk elliptical: DeskCycle Ellipse
A good mat isn't just for yoga. The BalanceFrom GoYoga all-purpose mat is easy to clean, easy to store, and easy on the wallet. Plus, it's a little thicker than a lot of yoga mats, making it extra comfortable when you're going through your workout routine.
Resistance bands are great for so many home workouts to add extra resistance and make you really feel the burn. The Letsfit resistance bands are color-coded and come in five different levels of resistance. They even come with a little carrying case, so you can take the bands with you whereever you go!
A balance board is a great way to work on your balance while also working out your core muscles. Plus, if you have a standing desk, you can use one while you work. The FluidStance balance board is made from recycled tires, and the rubber won't mess up or scratch your floors.
Available with either a belt or a chain, the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike is a perfect compact indoor cycling machine. The easily adjustable seat makes sure you can get comfortable as you ride, and the bike weighs 50 pounds, making sure it won't slide around while you're on a power spin.
If you already have a bike, the Sportneer bike trainer stand can easily convert your bicycle into a stationary workout machine. The six different resistance settings and a quick-release lever make it easy to get your sweat on whenever you want. Plus, all the moving parts of the stand are built with noise reduction in mind, so you should have a smooth and quiet ride.
Get swole while you work from home with the CAP Barbell hex dumbell weight set. It comes with five pairs of dumbells, from 5-25 pounds, making it easy to use for all sorts of different exercises. The hex weights are texturized to ensure a better grip in your hand, and they even come with a tower stand, so you can always have your weights ready to go when it's time to shred.
Foam rollers are a great way to massage your muscles after a tough workout, improving balance, or even helping to achieve stretches you couldn't do otherwise. The AmazonBasics foam roller is made from high-density foam, so even after repeated use, it won't lose its shape or firmness.
Who says you can't sit down at your desk and workout? The DeskCycle Ellipse is an under-the-desk elliptical that will have you burning calories as you work. With eight different resistance settings and a quiet, smooth gliding pedals, the DeskCycle Ellipse is barely even noticeable.
Find a routine that works for you
Not everyone can do the same workout and get results, which is why it's important to find a routine that works for you. Whether its through fitness apps or just your own knowledge, there are lots of different tools you can use at home to get a good workout.
A good yoga mat is the most useful workout tool for most people, so picking up a BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Mat is a great choice. You don't have to do yoga to make use of it since plently of home exercises like squats, push-ups, planks, and more can make use of a good yoga mat.
If you have the money, the Sunny Health and Fitness stationary bike is a great compact bike that will help you burn lots of calories whenever you want. Biking is a wonderful form of exercise and is very easy on your knees, so if you have bad knees, biking is a great option. Alternatively, if you already have a bike, the Sportneer bike trainer stand is an easy (and cheaper) way to be able to ride inside.
