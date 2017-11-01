How to get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less

How do you get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less? By checking out these alternatives!

Maybe your Apple Watch came with one of the unique, fluoroelastomer bands with pin-and-tuck closure and you're looking to get some more.

Maybe your Apple Watch came with a different band and you've had your eye on a sport band (or several) ever since.

The thing is, the real Apple bands are $49 a pop, and while they're certainly worth it, there are also several really good alternatives you can try for much, much less.

Here are the best options if you're looking to get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less!

ViTech Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Band

If you're looking for a well-reviewed, durable, and comfortable Apple Watch Sport band replacement that won't have you turning your pockets inside out at around $12, then consider taking a peek at the ViTech Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Band.

This particular sport band is made to fit both the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 3, so regardless of how old or new your Apple Watch is, the ViTech Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Band is going to fit — especially when it comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes.

This watch band is made from a smooth, soft silicone, and comes in a wide variety of colors including antique white, azure, black, black, cocoa, fog, lavender, lilac, midnight blue, pebble, pink, rose red, soft white, and vintage rose.

See at Amazon

Clockwork Synergy Silicone Strap

Keep it simple and silicone with the Clockwork Synergy Silicone Strap for your Apple Watch, and you'll be sweating in style in no time!

The Clockwork Synergy Silicone Strap is designed with a comfortable silicone, and while the buckle doesn't function like your standard Apple Watch Sport Band, Clockwork Synergy gives you the option to choose what your buckle color will look like: you can pick from stainless steel, brushed steel, yellow gold, rose gold, or PVD black.

This particular silicone band comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes for your Apple Watch. The Clockwork Synergy Silicone Strap starts at around $12 and goes to $23 and comes in a huge variety of incredibly vibrant colors. You can pick your band out in lime, blue, green, sky blue, black, brown, grey, purple, red, orange, pink, and white.

See at Clockwork Synergy

Zyra Sport Band for Apple Watch

If you're looking for a dead-ringer for the Apple Watch Sport Band, but you don't want to spend a bajillion dollars, then we recommend keeping the Zyra Sport Band for Apple Watch in the back of your mind…

This Apple Watch band is made fromsilicone and secures just like the classic Sport Band does, however this particular watch band only comes in 42mm.

If there's one massive positive about the Zyra Sport Band for Apple Watch, it's the price: you can pick up the Zyra Sport Band for Apple Watch for around $8 in a number of colors, including black, hot pink, cocoa, concrete, light lavender, lilac, midnight blue, ocean blue, pink sand, red, turquoise, and white.

See at Amazon

BANDEX Sport Band for Apple Watch

Why spend an arm and a leg on the actual Apple Watch Sport Band when you can spend $9 on the BANDEX Sport Band for Apple Watch?!

The BANDEX Sport Band for Apple Watch is incredibly easy to adjust regardless of the size of your wrist as it's a dead-on dupe for the actual Apple Watch Sport Band. This silicone band can fit both your 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch.

You can pick up the BANDEX Sport Band for Apple Watch in black, blue, light-pink, midnight blue, red, and white.

See at Amazon

Exquisite Collections Soft Silicone Sport Replacement Bands

With nearly a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, and a price-tag of around $10, the Exquisite Collections Soft Silicone Sport Replacement Bands are fantastic, inexpensive Apple Watch Sport Band options!

These comfortable, durable silicone bands look just like the real deal, and can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes, so you won't have to worry about it slipping off while you're mid workout.

The Exquisite Collections Soft Silicone Sport Replacement Bands come in a huge variety of colors, including beige, light purple, light grey, midnight blue, mint, mustard yellow, brown, green, and pretty much everything in between.

See at Amazon

What's your favorite band?

Still not convinced that you can get the Apple Watch Sport Band for less? Have a look at the original bands from Apple and do a little comparing for yourself.

When it comes to your Apple Watch, what's your favorite sport band? Share your thoughts in the comments below!