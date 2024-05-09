New Sonos Ace headphone leak hints at a new color, but AirPods Max buyers needn't be jealous
Don't expect anything too exciting.
Apple's AirPods Max have been around for a few years now and they're expected to be refreshed within the next year. They're pretty great, but they are far from the only wireless headphones on the market, and there's a new pair on the way from one of the biggest names in wireless audio.
Sonos is that name, and it's expected to launch the Ace wireless headphones pretty soon. We've seen a few leaks already including a recent one that gave us our best look yet at what the headphones will have to offer.
But now there's another leak, and this one suggests that the black headphones that leaked previously aren't the only game in town. If this leak is accurate, Sonos has a whole new color to share — but owners of the more colorful AirPods Max probably shouldn't get worried, it isn't all that exciting.
Not-so-colorful
While AirPods Max come in a range of colors including a rather lovely blue and an eye-catching pink, a new Reddit leak shows that Sonos is planning a sedate white to go with the boring black that we've already seen.
Thankfully, the color isn't likely to be the best thing about these headphones and we can expect them to have a number of different buttons for switching tracks and adjusting volume, while USB-C charging and audio throughput via a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter are a given at this point. All things considered, there should be a lot to like about the Sonos Ace when they're finally official.
When that will be is a little up in the air right now. But an educated guess has the price around $450, which is pretty much how much retailers normally sell AirPods Max for these days, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.