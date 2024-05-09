New Sonos Ace headphone leak hints at a new color, but AirPods Max buyers needn't be jealous

Apple's AirPods Max have been around for a few years now and they're expected to be refreshed within the next year. They're pretty great, but they are far from the only wireless headphones on the market, and there's a new pair on the way from one of the biggest names in wireless audio.

Sonos is that name, and it's expected to launch the Ace wireless headphones pretty soon. We've seen a few leaks already including a recent one that gave us our best look yet at what the headphones will have to offer.

But now there's another leak, and this one suggests that the black headphones that leaked previously aren't the only game in town. If this leak is accurate, Sonos has a whole new color to share — but owners of the more colorful AirPods Max probably shouldn't get worried, it isn't all that exciting.

Not-so-colorful

While AirPods Max come in a range of colors including a rather lovely blue and an eye-catching pink, a new Reddit leak shows that Sonos is planning a sedate white to go with the boring black that we've already seen.

(Image credit: Schuurman/ The Verge)

Thankfully, the color isn't likely to be the best thing about these headphones and we can expect them to have a number of different buttons for switching tracks and adjusting volume, while USB-C charging and audio throughput via a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter are a given at this point. All things considered, there should be a lot to like about the Sonos Ace when they're finally official.

When that will be is a little up in the air right now. But an educated guess has the price around $450, which is pretty much how much retailers normally sell AirPods Max for these days, too.

