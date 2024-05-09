The brand-new Wiim Ultra brings high-quality music streaming to the masses with more features and a lower price than its rivals

We’re rapidly becoming fans of the output of the audio streaming brand Wiim. The Wiim Pro and Wiim Pro Plus are some of our favorite AirPlay-connected devices for HiFi separates systems, and the Wiim Amp is one of the best audio devices, in our eyes, released over the last few years.

Now, Wiim is releasing a whole new streamer that takes the fight straight to the premium options with a new build, a slick new look, and some extra features that make it a very tempting choice for audiophiles with a more limited budget. There’s a new version of the Wiim amp too, with a whole host of new features.

Heavy metal streaming

(Image credit: Wiim)

Previously, the Wiim Pro streamers have been made out of plastic — with the Wiim UItra streamer, the ante is being upped. It’s going to have an aluminum enclosure, which should make it feel super premium and fit in with modern HiFi systems (as well as your Apple ecosystem). There’s a whole new front as well, with a volume knob and a 3.5-inch touchscreen that will tell you what’s playing, what input is being used, and more. You’ll be able to stream to the device with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac using AirPlay 2, so you’ll get near-instant streaming and some wicked quality.

The internals are extremely impressive as well, with a “Premium 32-bit/384kHz ES9038 Q2M SABRE DAC” at the device's core. That’s going to do a stunning job of converting hi-res lossless codecs of all different shapes and sizes and pump out some stunning analog signals for your amp to play. You will need a separate audio amplifier or powered speakers to actually listen to the music, but the Ultra will create an excellent all-in-one solution.

(Image credit: Wiim)

It’s all down to the connections on the back — and there are loads. Wiim tells us there will be “A rich selection of audio inputs and outputs, including HDMI ARC, Line-In, Phono-in, and Optical Inputs, along with Line-Out, Optical, Coaxial, USB, Subwoofer, and dedicated Headphone output port”. You’ll be able to connect devices to the Wiim Ultra so that it can act as the go-between for your devices and your amp, perfect if you’re using powered speakers with fewer inputs. You can even connect a turntable, with a Phono input on the back of the UItra.

There’s no release date for the Wiim Ultra as yet, but we do know that it’s going to cost $329 — a whole lot cheaper than most premium streaming separates.

A Wiim amp refresh

(Image credit: Wiim)

There’s another update from Wiim as well, and this time its an upgrade for the already excellent Wiim Amp. The Wiim Amp Pro is going to bring the same aluminum chassis and excellent input selection as the Wiim Amp, but there’s a new color scheme so that you can tell the two apart.

WiFi 6E has been added this time around, and there’s an upgraded “Premium 32-bit/384kHz ES9038 Q2M SABRE DAC and TI TPA3255 Class-D amplifier” on the inside to up the sound quality and amplification. It’s the perfect all-in-one audio solution — just add passive speakers, and you’re away. Again, no release date, but expect to pay $369 for one when it comes out.