This Loewe Bluetooth speaker collab with Kylian Mbappe is a top option for your iPhone

Famous for high-end audio products, Loewe has come out kicking with its latest release. It's a new Bluetooth speaker, but it's made in collaboration with footballer Kylian Mbappe, and is available as a limited edition device.

Called the We. HEAR pro x Kylian Mbappé Bluetooth speaker, it's name perhaps isn't the catchiest, but it's set to be one of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone. This special edition release packs a powerful punch with its 100-watt output, ensuring crisp highs and deep, immersive bass.

The We. HEAR pro x Kylian Mbappé Bluetooth speaker will be available this May for £255. For the time being, you can pre-order it from Loewe. It's perfect for the audiophile who wants style and performance all in one neat package.

What all can this Loewe speaker do?

Thanks to an array of drivers and passive radiators alongside a Class-D amplifier, it delivers a listening experience optimized for horizontal placement. And if you prefer to tailor your tunes, the speaker offers direct sound customisation controls, so you can find that sweet spot wherever you take it. It's a bit like a similar feature on Apple’s HomePod.

With an IPX6 water and dust resistance rating, it’s perfect for outdoor adventuring. The all-day battery life keeps the music going for up to 24 hours, and fast-charging technology juices it up fully in just two hours. Plus, the speaker can double as a power bank to keep your other gadgets charged up.

Its compact form and lightweight design, with a nifty adjustable shoulder strap, make it easy to bring along on your travels. True wireless multi-pairing tech lets you sync up to 14 speakers simultaneously for a concert-like atmosphere. And if your mates can't be there in person, the hands-free calling feature and built-in mic have you covered for a chat.

Unfortunately, it doesn't come with AirPlay 2 support, like alternatives such as the Sonos Move 2. But it's still a top notch speaker that'll pair perfectly with your iPhone. And if you're a football fan, this release is sure to be a goal scored.

