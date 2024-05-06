Apple's 2024 Pride Collection includes a stunning new Apple Watch band alongside colorful iPhone and iPad wallpapers

As it has done for the last few years, Apple has today announced its new 2024 Pride Collection including a stunning Apple Watch band and new iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

The new collection celebrates the Pride and hopes to "champion global movements to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities." The new band will be available to order starting May 22 in the United States and Canada for $99 while other regions will have to wait until May 22.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and will work with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, Apple confirmed.

Pride 2024

Apple's press release announcing the new band notes that it "evokes the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities" via its "vibrant, fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags, and features a laser-etched lug that reads 'PRIDE 2024.'" The use of black and brown in the band symbolizes Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS. The pink, light blue, and white colors represent transgender and nonbinary individuals, rounding out the color scheme.

Alongside the new band, Apple has announced a Pride Radiance watch face and new iPhone and iPad wallpapers. All of those will be available when Apple releases the watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5 software updates "soon." All three software updates are currently in beta testing so we can expect those updates to be made available to the public around the same time as the new Apple Watch band goes on sale, if not before.

