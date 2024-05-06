Apple's 2024 Pride Collection includes a stunning new Apple Watch band alongside colorful iPhone and iPad wallpapers
Apple's 2024 Price Collection is here.
As it has done for the last few years, Apple has today announced its new 2024 Pride Collection including a stunning Apple Watch band and new iPhone and iPad wallpapers.
The new collection celebrates the Pride and hopes to "champion global movements to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities." The new band will be available to order starting May 22 in the United States and Canada for $99 while other regions will have to wait until May 22.
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and will work with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, Apple confirmed.
Pride 2024
Apple's press release announcing the new band notes that it "evokes the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities" via its "vibrant, fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags, and features a laser-etched lug that reads 'PRIDE 2024.'" The use of black and brown in the band symbolizes Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS. The pink, light blue, and white colors represent transgender and nonbinary individuals, rounding out the color scheme.
Alongside the new band, Apple has announced a Pride Radiance watch face and new iPhone and iPad wallpapers. All of those will be available when Apple releases the watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5 software updates "soon." All three software updates are currently in beta testing so we can expect those updates to be made available to the public around the same time as the new Apple Watch band goes on sale, if not before.
More from iMore
- Where to buy current and older Apple Watch Pride Watchbands
- How Apple supports LGBTQ+ during Pride Month and all year long
- Apple announces two new Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.