MacBook Air M2 reaches a new lowest price at Amazon, dropping below $900 — but be quick, there aren't many left!

It’s always an exciting moment when one of our favorite bits of tech gets a monster discount, and they don’t get much better than when it's a great price on a MacBook. In this case, Amazon has a limited stock deal on the MacBook Air M2 in Space Gray and Silver, with a massive $170 off full price.

That makes the MacBook only $829, an excellent saving on the $999 full price of the MacBook. There are only a few left at this price mind you, so you’d best get a move on if you want this incredible price on one of Apple’s best MacBooks.

Save $170 on MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air M2 | $999 $829 at Amazon It might not be the newest MacBook on the block anymore, but it packs in plenty of power where it counts. This deal isn’t going to last long, with 69% of the Silver color claimed at this price, and 89% of the Space Gray color already gone.

While the M3 MacBook Air has taken the top step when it comes to portable power, the M2 MacBook Air is no slouch. The M2 chip is still plenty powerful, as Apple puts it in new devices even today (look no further than the M2-equipped iPad Air 6, only recently announced at Apple's latest event). The super slim aluminum chassis is the same as the newest model, coming in the same colors and everything. The 13-inch screen brings color and sharpness aplenty, and the keyboard is one of the best portable typers around.

This price is the lowest price that the M2 MacBook Air has ever seen, and is currently the cheapest way you can get hold of an Apple laptop. Unfortunately, you don’t have long to think about this one — they are disappearing faster than you can say ‘a reduced price MacBook? Sign me up!’