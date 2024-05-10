The only new iPads you should be buying — our top configurations for M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air

The Core The Core cuts to the heart of the Apple news that matters to you every week. iMore's News Editor Stephen Warwick breaks down all the top stories, along with a helping of deals, tips, insight, and humor.

Apple's May 7 iPad event is finally over and we now have our first look at Apple's new best iPads, the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 6. Apple's new iPad Pro delivers a shiny OLED display and the potent M4 chip, which now comes with a 10-core CPU, improved Neural Engine, and more. The iPad Air 6 got an upgrade too, but it isn't a massive leap over the previous generation. The biggest news there is an all-new 13-inch model that brings the more expansive display to users at a much more reasonable price point. So, with that in mind, which iPad should you actually be buying if you want one of Apple's latest and greatest tablets? When it comes to both models the choice seems clear, but for different reasons. Here are my top configuration picks for each model, based on everything Apple has to offer for 2024.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch, 1TB, Nano-texture, Wi-Fi

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch, 1TB, Nano-texture| $1,699 at Apple This is an expensive model no doubt, but this is my top pick for the iPad Pro. The 11-inch choice is purely a cost-saving exercise, with the 13-inch model $200 more. The biggest upgrade here is the 1TB of storage. That might sound like overkill, but the 1TB option is the only way to get the 10-core CPU M4 and 16GB of RAM. If you want an iPad Pro for serious tasks, this is the only clear choice. I also added Nano-texture for another $100. For the full experience, an Apple Pencil Pro and the new Magic Keyboard probably deserve your attention, too.

M2 iPad Air 13-inch, 128GB| $799 at Apple The new iPad Air makes the most sense in its new larger size, which is much more reasonably priced than the $1,299 Pro model. You don't get the OLED display, but you do get a thin and light tablet with the most screen real estate possible. With no M2 configurations, the 128GB model will do most people just fine in the age of iCloud and streaming. As with the Pro, an Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard wouldn't go amiss here, but feel less pertinent to the experience.

