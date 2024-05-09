Apple just fixed an iTunes security flaw for Windows users, but they probably have bigger issues to worry about anyway

If you're unfortunate enough to still be using iTunes on Windows, you might want to make sure that you're running the latest version. Apple has released iTunes version 12.13.2, a release that has one job and one job alone — fix a security flaw.

That security flaw is actually one of note, with Apple saying that users of previous versions of iTunes could find that passing a file could "lead to an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." That's sup-optimal, for sure.

The fix? Apple says that it's dealt with the problem by improving the checks that are carried out when files are passed to iTunes, which is a good thing. So Windows users, make sure that you're using iTunes version 12.13.2 just to be safe. And maybe run an antivirus sweep and check your software firewall settings as well. Those are still things, right?

iTunes, remember that?

Snark aside, it's always worth making sure that you're using the latest versions of any software and the same goes for your operating system, whether that's macOS or Windows. Bug fixes and security updates are as vital today as they've ever been and it's always good to see Apple and other companies push new updates out like this — even for apps that it's done its best to kill off in recent years.

Windows users who want rid of iTunes can of course download the Music app, but you'll need to be running Windows 10 or later. There are dedicated Apple TV and Apple Devices apps as well, for that matter. Apple has a handy support page detailing the situation, including some caveats you might want to take note of, too.

