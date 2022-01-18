Best Apple Watch Bands iMore 2022

There's no better time for checking out the best Apple Watch bands than when you get a new Apple Watch, which you might have done after reading about the Apple Watch Series 7! This is especially true if it's more than just a fantastic fitness and communication device to you, but also a fashion statement. If this sounds like you, you're in good company. I'll confess to owning several dozen Apple Watch bands and counting. From one true Apple Watch band aficionado to another, here are some of the best Apple Watch bands to enhance its looks and functionality.

Unless otherwise noted, each band below will fit any generation Apple Watch and is available in both the 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm sizes.

Which Apple Watch band is best?

I like having a number of Apple Watch bands, since I do change my band to match my outfit. But if I had to give away my entire Apple Watch band collection (boo-hoo!) and could only have one band, it would be Apple's Milanese Loop. It's the height of Jony Ive-era Apple style, an elegant blend of form and function. Functionally, it adjusts to fit nearly every wrist with its magnetic loop closure. Since it's stainless steel, it can contact water (just be sure to dry it off after) without damage. Rather than being thick solid steel, it's lightweight mesh, making it ultra-comfortable to wear.

This band feels amazing to the touch and looks incredible with just the right amount of shine to flatter either the aluminum or stainless steel Apple Watch. Your entire wardrobe will look great with this band. Wear it to the gym, the grocery store, the office, a party, or even a formal black-tie event. The Milanese Loop is one of the best Apple Watch bands you can buy, and it will enhance your Apple Watch style no matter where you go. If the Milanese Loop isn't in the budget, get the Apple Milanese look for less.

I've worn my Heyday Apple Watch Band through many sweaty workouts, and it's still exactly the same as it was when I bought it. If you want to buy just one silicone cheapie band for knocking around, this one's a good bet.

If you're looking for more inexpensive Apple Watch bands, and specifically bands under $20, we've got you covered. Pretty soon, your Apple Watch band collection will rival mine!