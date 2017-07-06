How do I turn off App Store review prompts? With the quick toggle of a Settings switch, of course!

As of iOS 10.3, the operating system features a new prompt for App Store ratings and reviews. Where before the prompt would kick you over to the App Store to leave a review, iOS 10.3 added in-app prompts. Come iOS 11, you'll actually be able to toggle those in-app prompts. The new system will also limit the number of review prompts a user receives to three a year. My colleague Rene Ritchie has more information on the App Store review process, which you can find here:

How to use in-app ratings and reviews

In-app ratings and reviews will work a lot like the current rating and review process; you just don't have to leave the app!

When an app prompts you for a rating, you simply tap the star that corresponds to your rating (5 is best; 1 is worst) and tap Submit .

. When an app prompts you for a review, you provide a rating and then type out your thoughts and feels. When you're done you'll tap Submit .

. If you'd rather not leave a rating or review, you can tap Dismiss to dismiss the prompt. After dismissing the prompt three times, you shouldn't see another app review prompt for a year.

These ratings and reviews happen entirely within the app that prompts you for a review — you should be able to complete everything without having to go to the App Store.

How to turn off in-app ratings and reviews in iOS 11

If you'd rather not see in-app ratings and reviews, you can disable the feature in the iOS Settings app.

Launch Settings on your iOS device. Scroll down and tap iTunes & App Store. Tap to toggle In-App Ratings & Reviews.

Questions?

Run into trouble getting in-app reviews turned on or off? Struggling to leave a review or rating within an app? Give us a shout in the comments and we'll try to troubleshoot!