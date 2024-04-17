Are you fed up with those pesky review requests popping up in most apps? Here's how to turn off in-app ratings and stop the annoying nudges for 5 stars.
Bye-bye pop-ups.
Are you fed up with in-app review requests popping up all over your favorite apps? While we understand the need for developers to get feedback on their applications, as consumers the in-app ratings on iPhone can get incredibly annoying.
Luckily there’s a toggle in Settings that can quickly remove any pop-ups in your favorite apps allowing you to get back to what you’re doing without the constant distraction of a five-star review request.
It’s a simple solution, allowing you to give that positive review in your own time by heading to the App Store when you feel ready to leave feedback. Here’s how to turn off review requests popping up in apps.
How to turn off in-app ratings and review pop-ups
Apple makes it very easy to turn off in-app ratings and review pop-ups, but if you didn’t know the setting existed then you’ve probably spent your years as an iPhone user simply opting out of leaving feedback. Here’s how to remove any review pop-ups from your device.
- Open Settings
- Tap App Store
- Toggle Off In-App Ratings & Reviews
It’s that easy. Now you’ll no longer get pop-ups while using all of your best iPhone apps and you can appreciate the apps fully before opting to leave a rating or a review in your own time. I much prefer this method because I’m inclined to leave a rating when an app is worth reviewing, whether that’s because it’s amazing or in need of improvement.
This method might not be for everyone, however, if you’re a serial reviewer and enjoy the prompts to remind you to leave feedback then you probably want to turn off in-app ratings and reviews. That said, if you’re fed up with getting distracted while using an app, this is a simple way to stop the requests for good — sorted.
