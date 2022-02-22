Like clockwork, each new year brings new versions of iOS and iPadOS. If you've owned Apple devices for a few years, you probably already know how to update your iPhone and iPad, though those newer to the platform might not have gotten the hang of it just yet.

Whether you're just looking to find out what's new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, or you want to know more about how to backup your device, update it, and troubleshoot any installation problems, we're here to help. What's new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have been out in the world for a little while and have seen a few updates since their initial releases back in the fall of 2021, too. Tentpole new features include SharePlay, Focus modes and notification improvements, Safari updates, Live Text, and more. Check out our iOS 15 review and iPadOS 15 rview for an in-depth look at Apple's latest mobile OS releases. Interested in what's coming next? Our iOS 15 beta coverage is also worth peeping at. Which iPhones and iPads are compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15?

As technology improves, older devices have a difficult time keeping up with major software changes. That's why Apple puts a limit on how old your device can be and still be compatible with new operating systems each year. That being said, if you are wondering which iPhone models run iOS 15 or if your iPad will work with iPadOS 15, you may be pleasantly surprised. If your device is running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 now, then it will be compatible with version 15 so you can continue with preparing your devices and proceeding with the update as outlined below. How to back up your iPhone or iPad

Your iPhone or iPad store all your photos, messages, health data, documents, accessory setups, settings, and more. In other words, your memories and your preferences. Your data is important, even precious, and should be treated as such. Before you download any software, you should always back up your iPhone or iPad. How to download and install iOS 15 Ready to take the plunge and update your device? Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing iOS updates on your iPhone or iPad.