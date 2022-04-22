Whether you're an expert, or you're just getting started with your iPad or iPhone, here's everything you need to know about how to download apps and games from the App Store.

Getting your first iPhone or iPad is just the beginning. Now it's time to customize it and make it your own. On the outside, you can always buy a new iPhone case or any other accessories to do that, but on the inside, you'll need to download your favorite apps and games to get your device just how you like it. But how do you do that?

How to search for apps in the App Store

In order to get all the cool apps you want on your phone, you need to know how to search for them on the App Store.

Launch the App Store. Tap the magnifying glass on the bottom right of your screen. Type in your search query and tap the search button.

And away you go!

How to download apps and games from the App Store

Once you've searched for the app you want, it's time to download and install it.

Follow the steps to search for the app or game you want. Tap the app or game you wish to purchase or download for free. Tap Get if it is free, or the price of the app if it is paid. Place your finger on the Home button to activate Touch ID or double-click the side button for Face ID to authenticate, purchase, and download.

Open the App Store app. Tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and tap Update for apps that need an update or tap Update All to download all available updates.

Apple gives you the option to have app updates take place automatically. That way, you don't have to keep checking to see what needs an update.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on App Store. Under automatic downloads, tap App Updates to toggle the switch on.

When enabled, app updates will automatically take place every day.

How to automatically download apps and games you buy on one device onto others

If you own more than one Apple device, like an iPhone and an iPad, or an iPad and an iPod touch, or all three, you can automatically download apps and games onto all of them if they are all under the same Apple ID. Well, you can't download iPad-only apps onto an iPhone or iPod touch, but that is the only restriction.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on App Store. Under Automatic Downloads, tap Apps to toggle the switch on.

You can also turn on automatic downloads for music, iBooks, and audiobooks the same way.

How to disable app updates over cellular

If you have concerns about using up too much of your cellular data, it is a very good idea to disable downloading updates over cellular, especially if you have automatic updates turned on.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on App Store. Tap Automatic Downloads under Cellular Data to toggle the switch off.

Interested in Apple Arcade games?

If you want to explore as many games, puzzles, and exciting apps as you could possibly dream of downloading, you can do that with Apple Arcade.

Explore our Apple Arcade ultimate guide on how to get started with all the fun apps. Whether you are on your phone, iPad, Macbook, or even your Apple TV, you can start playing the many games available on Apple Arcade.

There's an app for everything

Your iOS devices are capable of much more than the built-in apps might lead you to believe and the App Store is how you unlock their potential. For the very best iPhone and iPad experience, you're going to want to check out some of the many apps on offer from third parties. There are millions of apps to choose from and now you know exactly how to find and download them!