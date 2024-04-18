Emulators on iPhone: Everything you need to know

On April 5, Apple made a rule change that allowed emulators to be downloaded from the App Store. Soon after, apps like Delta were released, letting users run games from Nintendo’s console and handheld devices from long ago.

You can even connect a gaming controller to your iPhone and play all of these games without using the touch screen. However, it’s not as simple as loading up an app like Delta, choosing the console you want it to emulate, and playing any game you want.

If you’re new to emulators, it can be daunting trying to understand what certain terms mean. With this in mind, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about emulators — from what a ROM is, to what’s currently available on the App Store.

What does Apple’s rule change really mean?

This new change means that an iPhone app can freely mimic a gaming console, such as a Nintendo 64, Sony PlayStation, and more. You’ve been able to run these apps on a Mac for years, as macOS can run any apps downloaded from the web — the operating system isn’t restricted to its App Store. Now, it’s available on iPhone, but there are restrictions for EU users .

What is an emulator?

An emulator is a piece of software (or hardware) that enables one computer system to behave like another. Emulators can not only replicate but also enhance the software that they run, often making them more potent than the original. For example, Dolphin , a Nintendo Gamecube and Wii emulator, can load brand new textures into games that can make some look crystal-clear when running at a 4K resolution.

Is it legal to use an emulator?

While downloading or using an emulator itself is not illegal (after all, Apple allows them on its App Store), users of any emulator should be aware that downloading and playing games from past consoles can be a breach of copyright law — even if you own a physical copy of the game.

Nintendo, often a prime target for emulation enthusiasts, has an Intellectual and Privacy FAQ on its website, where it specifically mentions emulation. “While we recognize the passion that players have for classic games, supporting emulation also supports the illegal piracy of our products.”

The company doesn’t stop there in its guide, as it also mentions the game files that power emulators, known as ROMs. “Downloading ROMs from direct download sites, linking sites or other illegal sources, even when you own a copy of the video game, is not allowable under the Copyright Act.”

There are plenty of homebrew games (software created by independent developers that aren’t intended to be sold) that you can use in Delta, which will not go against Nintendo’s rules. SNES Homebrew is a great website for hosting independent games, as well as Homebrew Hub for Game Boy games.

Alternatively, you can play a load of independent games made for the systems that emulators like Delta support, such as this website which hosts a collection of homebrew Game Boy games.

What is a ROM?

These are the files that an emulator runs — but the files can vary, depending on the system being emulated. For example, a SEGA Genesis emulator runs .SMD .GEN and .BIN files which have a file size between 512KB and 3MB. When it comes to a Sony PlayStation 2 emulator, these can be in a .ISO or .CHD format. These are a single file that includes a whole image of a game that can also vary in size — between 300MB and 6GB.

When it comes to running a ROM in Delta for iPhone, users can download one from a website through a web browser like Safari. Once downloaded, you can use Delta’s ‘Files’ feature to go to the Downloads folder in the Files app, where the ROM can be loaded into Delta.

It’s important to remember that an emulator loaded without a ROM is useless. It’s empty, you can’t do anything— like a CD Player with no CD in. As long as a ROM with the correct file type is present and the emulator supports it, you’re good to go.

I’ve seen something about a BIOS — do I need this?

For some emulated systems, yes. A BIOS is essentially the start-up screen, which verifies a game for its authenticity when it’s been inserted into the system. For any disk-based consoles as well as Nintendo handhelds from the Nintendo DS onwards, they require one or more startup files so the emulator can use the BIOS in order to start up the game you’ve selected. If you’re using Delta on iPhone, you need certain BIOS files in order to play Nintendo DS games on the emulator. Like ROMs, BIOS files are copyright-protected.

Can you play any game you want?

Homebrew game Dangan on Delta for iPhone. (Image credit: Future)

It depends on how well an emulator supports the system. Cxbx-Reloaded, an Xbox emulator, currently fails to run 83 games from the console — yet PCSX2, a PlayStation 2 emulator can run every game available . Although there are six games that can only reach the title screen for now.

Emulators are improved upon constantly - Dolphin could barely run Zelda: Wind Waker when its first version was released in 2003 . If you download Delta on your iPhone and you discover a game doesn’t work as you expect, there’s a good chance that the developer, Riley Testut, is aware, and you may see some improvements in an upcoming update.

Remember, however, that just because a game can technically run on an emulator, this doesn’t mean it’s legal.

Which iPhone and iPad emulators are available on the App Store?

Delta is a multi-console emulator that was made available on April 17, it runs games from the following consoles:

NES (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Super Nintendo

Nintendo 64

Game Boy Color

Game Boy Advance

Nintendo DS

Struggling to use the emulator? We've created a handy guide to help you figure it out.

If you’re a subscriber to Delta’s Patreon page , you can access an upcoming version that supports SEGA Genesis, as well as native iPad support.

A Commodore 64 emulator, which is an 8-bit system from 1982, is also available, called EmuXL .

What other emulators could be available?

With Apple’s rule change on emulators, it’s possible that we could see others appear soon that have been available on the Mac for years, such as DuckStation , a PlayStation 1 emulator. Henrik Rydgård, creator of PPSSPP , a PlayStation Portable emulator, said in a recent blog post that he would be happy to bring it to iPhone — if Apple introduces methods for emulators to feature ROM pickers that can allow users to download games straight to PPSSPP. If Rydgård means that these pickers offer homebrew, independent games that the user can choose from, that doesn’t seem like a feature that Apple would have an issue with. With this in mind, we could hopefully see PPSSPP on the iPhone soon.

Provenance , a multi-console emulator that can run games from the SEGA Saturn and Sony PlayStation consoles to name a few, has a great chance of appearing on the App Store. The developers have stayed silent since Apple’s rule change, but if Delta can, Provenance shouldn’t have an issue in being made available as well.

What is JIT?

DolphiniOS will *not* be compatible with iOS 17.4 sideloading in Europe due to Apple's restrictions.Apple does not allow apps that aren't web browsers to use JIT. Even if we pretended to be a web browser, the Dolphin core would not be compatible with Apple's JIT requirements.January 25, 2024 See more

The Just In Time (JIT) compiler allows rendered graphics to run much faster, as it takes advantage of a graphical framework that’s not allowed for third-party apps on the App Store. The team behind DolphiniOS has said on X that as JIT is still not supported, they won’t be bringing the emulator to iPhone, regardless of Apple’s emulator rule change.

Does this mean I’ll be able to play X from the X console soon?

Maybe! It depends on whether or not the developer decides to port their emulator to iOS. Remember, Apple silicon runs on its Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV products. There’s a lot of opportunity to see emulators that run well on the Mac, ported over to one or all of these, such as OpenEmu, a multi-console emulator.

Can you use a controller with an emulator?

