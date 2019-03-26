The iPhone used to be known for having the best smartphone camera, but over the past few years, companies like Huawei have shown they can take better photos than Apple. The iPhone still remains one of the most consistent smartphone cameras on the market, but how does Apple's flagship compare to the new Huawei P30 Pro? Is two cameras better than four? Which phone has the better camera for different scenarios? We spent an hour with Huawei's new flagship device and managed to briefly compare it to the iPhone XS. Let's find out which has the better camera.

Note: all of the P30 Pro images were captured on a sample running pre-release software which isn't indicative of the final experience, so we won't be pixel peeping until we have a final review unit.

The versatility of the P30 Pro's camera is never more apparent than in these photos, as it's able to take ultra-wide-angle or regular wide-angle images, while the iPhone XS is limited to just a regular field-of-view. The images on the P30 Pro are also better, with the iPhone XS photo a little more washed out.

The P30 Pro is significantly more capable than the iPhone XS when it comes to zooming into images. Huawei's flagship offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, while Apple's flagship is limited to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. Below you'll find another set of the same ultra-wide-angle, regular wide-angle and various zoom images.

When it comes to field-of-view and zooming into images, the P30 Pro definitely has the iPhone XS beat, but what about in other scenarios?

Portrait mode on the iPhone appears to be better than that on the P30 Pro, but this isn't a complete test. As mentioned in our P30 Pro camera impressions, Huawei's aperture mode doesn't recognize non-human subjects so we captured this using the aperture mode with f/4.0 aperture.

Now to an actual portrait mode photo. The iPhone XS takes a fairly good photo but manages to blur out a little of Michael's hair, whereas the Time of Flight sensor seems to give the Huawei P30 Pro enough data to ensure that all of Michael's head is in focus.

This image also shows the different approaches to photography. Apple relies on cropping its images in and then applying a background blur behind the subject, resulting in a much tighter crop. The P30 Pro doesn't, and therefore fits more into the photo while also being able to blur the background.

There's almost nothing to split the two devices here, but the iPhone XS is slightly better at handling dynamic range than the P30 Pro as you can see in the background but the differences are minimal at best.

When it comes to selfies, the iPhone XS has a 7MP sensor while the P30 Pro has a 32MP sensor. Overall, images are again almost identical between these two devices but Huawei takes a slightly brighter image. Whichever one of these you pick, great selfies are a given!