Best Wireless Charging Pads for iPhone iMore 2022

If you have an iPhone that supports wireless or Qi charging (iPhone 8 or newer), you might consider one of these wireless iPhone charging pads to go along with it. Wireless charging offers the convenience of just setting your iPhone down to charge without having to fumble with a Lightning cable. While the iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 handsets can charge at up to 7.5W, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups can fast-charge at up to 15W, so keep that in mind as you shop. These are some of our favorite iPhone charging pads that you can get right now.

The best wireless charging pads for you

These are all great wireless iPhone charging pads that fit various needs but wireless charging makes your life just a little bit easier. It might seem like a little thing, but there's something great about being able to just pick up your iPhone off of a charging pad and go and put it back there when you return.

If you have any devices from the iPhone 12 or 13 lines, then the Apple MagSafe Charger is the obvious pick. There's something so satisfying about that click when it snaps onto the back of your phone and the animation that shows you where your battery's at right now. There are also a bunch of alternative MagSafe Chargers if you want to go third-party.

If you want something inexpensive and easy, go for the Anker PowerWave 10W Pad. At that price point, you can keep a few in different areas of the home or office; it takes up very little space.

If you need to charge more than just one iPhone at a time, there are triple wireless charging pads available. These will allow you to charge multiple iPhones and other Qi-enabled devices.