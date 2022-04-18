Best Wireless Charging Pads for iPhone iMore 2022
If you have an iPhone that supports wireless or Qi charging (iPhone 8 or newer), you might consider one of these wireless iPhone charging pads to go along with it. Wireless charging offers the convenience of just setting your iPhone down to charge without having to fumble with a Lightning cable. While the iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 handsets can charge at up to 7.5W, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups can fast-charge at up to 15W, so keep that in mind as you shop. These are some of our favorite iPhone charging pads that you can get right now.
Apple's own: The Apple MagSafe ChargerStaff Favorite
Fast-charge your iPhone wirelessly up to 15W. The perfectly aligned magnets snap to your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a satisfying thwack. Older iPhone? No problem, the Apple MagSafe charger works with any Qi-enabled phone, including any model as far back as the iPhone 8. We reviewed this charger and loved it for its convenient function and ability to work with various accessories.
Full power: The Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition
Very much like Nomad's original Base Station, this station has one key difference: the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition has a built-in Apple Watch charger. Because of this and the charger's placement concerning the rest of the base, you can't fit two iPhones on it at once. But this base still has three charging coils, making it the perfect accessory for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (if the case supports wireless charging) all in one place. We tested this product and noted that the ambient light sensor and fast-charging made this the perfect accessory to pick up.
Powerful brand: Mophie Wireless Charge Pad
The Mophie Wireless Charge Pad will work great with any iPhone that supports wireless charging. It supports charging up to 7.5W, and its rubber surface will keep your new iPhone in place while it charges.
Elegant efficiency: Muleug 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Stand
Save space and charge up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on one streamlined charging stand. Get up to 10W fast charging on your iPhone; you'll need to use a QC 3.0 adapter which is included in the box.
Stand up: Anker PowerWave II - Wireless Charger with Power Adapter
If you want to use your iPhone while it charges, the Anker PowerWave II is great. We reviewed this powerful charger and found that it comes with a Quick Charge adapter and automatically adapts to charge at 5W, 7.5W, 10W, or 15W depending on what your phone can handle. Plus, it employs two charging coils, letting you use your iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation while it charges.
Light it up: Lastar LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger
I've got this convenient desk lamp on my desk; not only does it provide light but it also serves as a wireless charger for my iPhone. It provides both 10W power wireless charging and 7.5W USB charging, so you have options.
iPhone-ready: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W Pad
Delivering up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone, the Belkin Boost Up is a sleek wireless charging pad made with the iPhone in mind. The raised ring in the middle of the charger keeps your phone in place, while the indicator LED will tell you if it's charging.
Portable power: Mophie Powerstation Plus XL (10,000mAh)
Mophie's wireless Powerstation offers the dual convenience of wireless charging and portability. It's an external battery pack with a built-in wireless charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery that can charge two devices simultaneously, one on the wireless charging pad and one through the included USB-A port.
Looking good: Native Union Drop Wireless Charger 7.5W
Native Union's Drop charger features nice, minimal aesthetics that also prove functional, as the unique-looking pad on the charger also serves to prevent your iPhone from slipping. It charges your iPhone in style, with several color and pattern options from which to choose.
Fast-charging for less: The Yootech Wireless Charger
Yootech's wireless charger offers up to 10W for compatible devices. The charger has surge protection, temperature control, and other safety features that also allow for efficient charging.
A colorful angle: TYLT VÜ Wireless charging stand
This charger from TYLT comes in vibrant colors and sits your phone at an angle for easy viewing. It features a three-coil design to charge your device no matter what orientation you choose for it. The colorful surface is made of silicone to prevent slips.
MagSafe alternative: Sonix Magnetic Link Wireless Charger + USB-C Wall Adapter
A cheaper alternative to Apple's MagSafe charger, the Sonix Magentic Link, which we tested in our review, charges at up to 10W and comes with the 18W wall adapter you need for fast charging. You can also use it to charge your AirPods Pro.
Gorgeous: Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone
Your wireless charger sits on your kitchen counter, coffee table, or nightstand. Why not choose one that fits your home's decor? I have this beautiful charging stone on the end table by my sofa; it comes in a variety of natural stones such as marble, travertine, sandstone, and lava, and fast charges at up to 10W. A wall charger and braided cable are included.
Stackable: OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System is a fast and capable 36W wireless charging pad that charges your iPhone as well as up to three batteries simultaneously. In our review of the product, we found that the 10W, 5000mAh Wireless Charging Battery that comes with the system can give your iPhone up to a full charge on the go, plus it can charge other non-Qi-enabled devices via the USB-C plug on the back.
Bargain 3-in-1: CADEFU Wireless Charging Station
This well-priced charging station charges your iPhone or other smartphone, plus your AirPods and even your Apple Watch simultaneously. The 18W wall charger you'll need is included in the package so you can just plug and go.
Double charge: MGG Wireless Charging Pad Dual Charger
Now you and your honey don't have to fight over the charger. Charge two phones (or a phone and another Qi-charging device) at the same time with this dual 10W charger from MGG. The 18W QC3.0 wall adapter you'll need is included.
Lay it down: Anker PowerWave 10W Pad
If you prefer to just set your iPhone down on a pad, this is a great option. In addition to charging older iPhones at 7.5W, it will also charge compatible devices like the iPhone 12 or 13 at 10W. It's a great deal to boot.
Drive and charge: Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount
This charger mounts to a vent in your car and holds your iPhone in place as you drive. The Charge Stream Vent Mount uses its included QC 2.0 adapter for power and is optimized for fast charging for Apple and Samsung devices.
The best wireless charging pads for you
These are all great wireless iPhone charging pads that fit various needs but wireless charging makes your life just a little bit easier. It might seem like a little thing, but there's something great about being able to just pick up your iPhone off of a charging pad and go and put it back there when you return.
If you have any devices from the iPhone 12 or 13 lines, then the Apple MagSafe Charger is the obvious pick. There's something so satisfying about that click when it snaps onto the back of your phone and the animation that shows you where your battery's at right now. There are also a bunch of alternative MagSafe Chargers if you want to go third-party.
If you want something inexpensive and easy, go for the Anker PowerWave 10W Pad. At that price point, you can keep a few in different areas of the home or office; it takes up very little space.
If you need to charge more than just one iPhone at a time, there are triple wireless charging pads available. These will allow you to charge multiple iPhones and other Qi-enabled devices.
