Before smartphones took over the world, simple alarm clocks ruled bedside tables. With the steady rise of wirelessly-charging mobile devices, there seems to be a push to bring alarm clocks back to the forefront in a new way. Today's clocks don't just tell the time; they also charge wireless devices and play music through Bluetooth. iHome is one of the leading providers of 21st-century alarm clock systems, which includes the iBTW39.

The Good All-in-one solution

Dual alarms

iHome Enhance app adds more features

Includes battery for backup during power outages

Smart footprint (just 7.1 x 4.1 x 5 inches) The Bad Too many poorly positioned buttons

Confusing setup

No color or style options Multiple uses What is the iHome iBTW39?

Alarm clocks haven't been in vogue for many years, although that may be changing. The iHome iBTW39 packs a punch when it comes to features starting with the wireless charging pad on the front of the device that supports Qi Wireless Charging Technology. You can use the pad to charge the iPhone 8 or higher and Android devices that support the protocol. But, there's more. You can also charge a secondary device through the built-in USB port. Besides alarm and charging capabilities, the iHome iBTW39 also includes Reson8 speakers so you can stream the music from your mobile device. There's also smart home integration so you can control any iHome brand smart plugs directly. With IFTTT integration, you can also use the iBTW39 to control other connected gadgets throughout your house. So many features iHome iBTW39: What I like

The iHome iBTW39 offers a smorgasbord of useful features. There's the alarm feature, of course, which provides dual alerts for separate wake times for weekdays, weekends, and every day. These alarms use Bluetooth audio or the four built-in alarm tones to get the job done. The wireless charging dock, on the front of the device, requires no instruction; position your mobile device on the wireless charging area to begin. You can charge your mobile device in a vertical or horizontal position. The dock works with any iPhone that supports Qi Wireless Charging Technology; some Samsung mobile devices will also work with the dock. The USB charging port on the back of the clock is ideally suited for your Apple Watch or iPad. I also liked the free iHome Enhance app that you use to adjust alarm settings and access other features, such as the device's so-called Smart button. Located on the top of the device, this Smart button features a short- and long-press, both which you can assign. For example, you can use the button to start Spotify, Apple Music, or another music service; it will also work with iFTTT and iHome's lineup of smart plugs. Beyond this, I was impressed with the built-in speakerphone and mic, which both work well during multiple tests. Button, buttons, and yes, more buttons! iHome iBTW39: What I don't like