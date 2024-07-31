No, Logitech isn't discontinuing its HomeKit products

I'm a huge fan of Logitech's Circle View security camera. It's definitely the best-looking HomeKit-enabled smart home camera and I currently own two of them to help keep an eye on my pets (and my home) when I'm away from it.

As a fan and an owner of the product, I was horrified when Logitech's new CEO, Hanneke Faber, said in an interview with The Verge's Nilay Patel that its smart home products — like the Circle View — were "pretty much gone."

In an interview on Decoder, Patel mentioned that the company makes everything from mice to keyboards and even smart home doorbells. In response to that, Faber said "I think those are pretty much gone." When Patel inquired further, the CEO said "I need to double-check, but I’m not even sure those are still being sold."

Logitech's CEO doesn't know what she's talking about

(Image credit: Christopher Close / Future)

While that sent every Logitech HomeKit fan into a frenzy, it thankfully doesn't appear that Logitech's new CEO knew what she was talking about when she said that its smart home products, like the Circle View Doorbell, were going away for good.

In a statement to The Verge following the interview, Logitech’s Wendy Spander, the company's global head of communications, confirmed the products were alive and well. Spander said “The Circle View products are still in production, and we currently sell them (as do our retail partners). They have not been discontinued. They are in stock and ready to ship.”

Of course, just because the Circle View products are available now doesn't mean that the company doesn't plan to phase them out. Its CEO said that its three key areas are now personal workspace, video conferencing, and gaming. Smart home seems to be taking a backseat, so what if they do get rid of them? Thankfully, Faber confirmed that, if they did get rid of the Circle View products, "We’ll continue to support, of course, what we’ve sold for some time."

I hope the company sticks with its smart home products. They're one of the other brands to support HomeKit Secure Video, so losing Logitech would leave us HomeKit fans with few options.

