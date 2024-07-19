The Midnight HomePod mini is here and you might be surprised how different it is from the Space Gray model it replaces

When Apple announced the Midnight HomePod mini earlier this week it was also confirmed that it would take the place of the previous Space Gray in the miniature HomePod lineup. But the problem was that the pair looked identical. Turns out, they actually aren't.

The press images that Apple shared certainly didn't give the game away but now that the new color is officially on sale we can indeed confirm that the Midnight HomePod mini is different from the Space Gray one, although you still might need to see them in the flesh to be sure depending on what you're reading this on.

In a video posted to the X social network, Nikias Molina lifted the lid on what you can expect from your new HomePod mini and while it's definitely different, we don't think many people will be ditching their Space Gray model to switch.

HomePod mini gets the blues

As you'll see in the video below, the Midnight HomePod mini is definitely more blue than the Space Gray one which shouldn't be all that surprising if you've seen any of Apple's other Midnight products. The M3 MacBook Air springs to mind, but as you'll no doubt agree, the difference between the two colors isn't a huge one — albeit it's one that's significantly bigger than what we originally expected.

The new Midnight HomePod mini is (actually) different. Space Grey was more black.Midnight is more blue. https://t.co/aFsTgA7crR pic.twitter.com/tMB8tRcXgkJuly 19, 2024

The new Midnight HomePod mini joins the existing colors and sells for the same $99. It also has the same internals, so the only difference you'll notice is that change in external color.

Still, if you're someone who looked at the Space Gray HomePod mini and wished it was just a tad more blue, now is your time to treat yourself.

More from iMore