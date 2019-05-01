If you're the owner of an Apple Watch , a screen protector is a must-have item. Trust me on this: I scratched mine the very first day I wore it. Luckily, mine isn't that noticeable, but it could have resulted in a chip or a full-on gouge. Apple Watch is a super-convenient piece of tech that I'd recommend to anyone, but that doesn't change the fact that it happens to rest in prime scratch-and-dent territory. The newly-released InvisibleShield Glass+ 360 is here to protect your Series 4 Watch from any mayhem that may ensue from things like carrying a laundry basket or getting into your car. It's available now for $49.99.

Most Watch protectors are somewhat bulky, but this model from InvisibleShield won't take away from that gorgeous screen. It offers full-body protection with a polycarbonate bumper to protect the bezel. The tempered glass screen was designed specifically to provide greater touch sensitivity, which is another feature you won't find in similar protectors. Those thick TPU versions pale in comparison to tempered glass models like this one. It acts as a silent partner, keeping your Watch safe with a minimalist footprint that plays nicely with every color and band design.

