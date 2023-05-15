Is the new iOS 16 update battering battery life?
Some people say so.
If you're looking at your iPhone's battery and wondering why it's draining so fast, you aren't alone. Some people report that their devices are suffering particularly badly with the latest updates.
The issues aren't just affecting older iPhones that have been updated to iOS 16, either. Even the best iPhones Apple sells today are affected, with iOS 16.4 being one particularly interesting update.
Some people report that the iOS 16.4a release has been particularly problematic — the "a" represents the first iPhone Rapid Security Response update to be pushed out to users. But oddly, some say that iOS 16.4 was the update that fixed their issues as well.
For better or worse
A search (opens in new tab) on Twitter suggests that the iOS 16 battery life situation is all over the place. Yahoo (opens in new tab) reports that some are having particularly bad battery life, although it doesn't link to examples. But we've seen some people complain about iOS 16.4a (opens in new tab) specifically.
Ultimately, battery life is always something that is difficult to pin down. Big releases like iOS 16 can cause issues initially, especially while iPhones run through a number of housekeeping tasks after a big new update is installed. But most people find that things eventually settle down again.
Other times it's a seemingly innocuous release that causes problems, as might be the case here with iOS 16.4a. However, we would always suggest that people install the latest updates to make sure that they're fully protected against any security issues that have been identified — and that's especially the case when we're talking about Rapid Security Response updates.
If you've recently updated to a new version of iOS and are having issues we'd suggest checking out our collection of tips on how to fix iPhone battery life problems.
If that doesn't help reaching out to Apple might be the only other thing left to try, unfortunately.
WotcheredI don’t know, but over the last few days I have noticed that my devices seem slower to charge than normal, if that can be put down to higher power drain, then maybe. I’ll close everything and see.Reply
