The new iPad Pro 12.9-inch for 2021 is the best tablet money can buy, with top-end power, a fantastic display, a whole host of new smaller upgrades and an all-round experience that makes it a must-have for both Apple fans and those who want an unrivaled tablet experience. It isn't for everyone though, on account of its large size and high price tag, and you may be better served by another more portable and affordable tablet, but make no mistake: this is the best of the best.