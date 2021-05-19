Reviews and unboxings for Apple's 2021 iPad Pro are here, and we've put together a round up of all the best you should check, starting with our own of course...
iMore
The 2021 iPad Pro features much-improved performance, faster 5G radios, a creative new front-facing camera, and on the larger 12.9-inch model, a seriously great display. It's still the best iPad ever, but costs more than ever.
Rene Ritchie
iJustine
Christopher Lawley
Brian Tong
SuperSaf
Brad Colbow
Engadget
Justin Tse
TechRadar
The new iPad Pro 12.9-inch for 2021 is the best tablet money can buy, with top-end power, a fantastic display, a whole host of new smaller upgrades and an all-round experience that makes it a must-have for both Apple fans and those who want an unrivaled tablet experience. It isn't for everyone though, on account of its large size and high price tag, and you may be better served by another more portable and affordable tablet, but make no mistake: this is the best of the best.
The Guardian
Super-premium tablet has TV-beating display, M1 chip from the Mac and smart camera for video calls
The Verge
Mini LED, major improvement
