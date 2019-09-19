What you need to know
- The first iPhone 11 devices are starting to get delivered to customers in Austrailia and New Zealand.
- They are the first regular customers to get their hands on the new iPhones.
- Many of these customers also received their Apple Watch Series 5 orders.
The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is set to begin arriving for customers on September 20, which is only hours away. Or at least that's for people in the stateside. For countries like Australia and New Zealand, it's already September 20 and they are already getting their new iPhones.
First spotted by MacRumors, multiple people took to social media to share that their brand new iPhone 11 devices have been delivered. They are the first people that aren't part of the media to get the devices and unbox them.
New iPhone 11 arrived in NZ 😍 @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/avqCswyx5F— Dan (@danbakes) September 19, 2019
@MacRumors Teh shiny haz landed in NZ pic.twitter.com/fmQg49vR2E— Andrew Ecclestone (@openpolicynz) September 19, 2019
Green. #iPhone11 #iPhone11ProMax pic.twitter.com/HPoQExUIaN— Virgil de Balkans (@varvanitas) September 19, 2019
As you can expect, the recipients of the new iPhone 11 devices are quite ecstatic. The sample size is quite small, but it seems that the new green options are going to be the must-have color this iPhone season.
Besides the iPhone 11 devices, other users have noted that they've also received their new Apple Watch Series 5.
Those in the United States need to wait a little longer for their new iPhones and Apple Watches to arrive. The wait is almost up.