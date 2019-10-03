The most polarizing aspect of the iPhone 11 Pro is its camera system. Love it or hate it, the triple-camera system elicits strong opinions from people. Whether you are on one side or the other, there's no denying the Commando Arnold Schwarzenegger iPhone 11 Pro case makes the new camera system worth it.

For those of you that are not familiar with Commando, it is a 1985 film that stars Schwarzenegger as John Matrix, a retired United States Special Forces Colonel. At one point, his daughter is kidnapped and he is forced to spring into action and save her while taking out a gang of thugs. Along the way, there is an iconic scene where he aims a rocket launcher and starts laying waste.

The boxy front rocket launcher just so happens to look a lot like the square camera of the iPhone 11 Pro. Somebody decided to make a case of the iconic scene that perfectly places Schwarzenegger in position to shoot not the rocket launcher, but the iPhone 11 Pro cameras.