If the filings turn out to be correct, Apple significantly increased the size of the batteries in the iPhone 11 Pro models but decided not to increase RAM.

Apple claimed the iPhone 11 Pro features significantly improved battery life, but until now, we didn't know why. It looks like the culprit is a much bigger battery. MacRumors got ahold of filings from the Chinese regulatory agency TENAA that appear to reveal the exact battery sizes and RAM options in the new iPhone 11 models.

Apple has filed many products with TENAA over the years, as legally required, and the listings have proven reliable on multiple occasions. Last year, for example, accurate battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR appeared in the database prior to those devices launching.

According to the listings, here's how the battery size and RAM options breakdown between each iPhone 11 model.

iPhone 11: 3,110mAh battery and 4GB of RAM

iPhone 11 Pro: 3,046mAh battery and 4GB of RAM

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969mAh battery and 4GB of RAM

For comparison, the iPhone XR came with a 2,942mAh battery and 3GB of RAM last year. The iPhone XS and XS Max came with a 2,658mAh battery and 4GB of RAM and 3,174mAh battery and 4GB of RAM respectively.

The bump signifies 5.7%, 14.5% and 25% battery bumps for each model respectively. The robust battery improvement for the iPhone 11 Pro models lends credence to Apple's claim that each will last 4 and 5 hours longer than their iPhone XS counterparts.

The battery upgrades are definitely welcomed, but the RAM standstill is a bit disappointing. Only the iPhone 11 model appears to have received an upgrade. There were reports that Apple included 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 11 Pro models, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Teardowns of the iPhone 11 models in the coming days should confirm the filings with TENAA.

