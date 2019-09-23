One of the big new improvements in the iPhone 11 Pro is the new Super Retina XDR display. Among its major features are the continuous 800 nits of brightness, peak brightness of 1200 nits and 2 million to one contrast ratio.

Apple calls it a pro display and DisplayMate agrees, awarding it its "highest ever A+ rating" and crowned it with the "Best Smartphone Display Award."

Among the notable highlights of the display are its absolute color accuracy (0.9 JNCD), smallest shift in color accuracy (0.3 JNCD), full-screen brightness for an OLED panel, HDR peak brightness (1,290 nits), highest contrast ratio (infinite), and lowest screen reflectance (4.5%).

The iPhone XS won the same recognition last year and it seems Apple made the necessary upgrades to earn similar praise.

DisplayMate goes into greater detail about all the benefits of new Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 11 Pro that's worth checking giving a read.