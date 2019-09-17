To said he worked with Apple to document his journey through Tokyo:

A major selling point of the new iPhone 11 Pro is its triple-camera setup, which Apple says is capable of shooting the "highest-quality video in a smartphone." Want proof? This cinematic tour of Tokyo by Andy To might convince you.

I went to Tokyo with the new iPhone 11 Pro to put it to the test. The objective of this video is to deliver a visual story showcasing my journey to Japan. The story starts in Tokyo, a progressive futuristic city that's a beautiful backdrop for the fast paced editing style that I love to do.

What's most impressive is that To doesn't use any external lenses, just the iPhone 11 Pro's triple-camera setup and a gimbal. Because the iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera setup, the shooting experience is more dynamic and flexible than ever, making additional lenses unnecessary.

Of course, To's skilled editing plays a huge part in the video as well; it wouldn't be nearly as compelling in the hands of someone less capable.

To has a number of similar videos filmed using older iPhone models, but this trip through Tokyo is one of his best yet. And it perfectly demonstrates that, in the right hands, the iPhone 11 Pro is more than capable of producing beautiful cinematic video.

iPhone 11 Pro review