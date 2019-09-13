Compact power
The iPhone 11 Pro is the perfect sized iPhone with pro power. You're getting the same things as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but in a much more comfortable size that won't hurt your hands after extended use. The only negative is that 64GB is the starting capacity when it should be double that.
Pros
- 5.8-inch size is perfect for one-handed use
- Triple lens camera system and 4K video recording
- Super Retina XDR display with 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- A13 Bionic and 4 hours more battery life than iPhone XS
- Cheaper than Max version
Cons
- Smaller screen than Max
- Starts at 64GB capacity
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is pretty much the same thing as the iPhone 11 Pro, but with a larger screen and longer-lasting battery. However, because of the larger size, it is not as comfortable to hold or use for extended periods for most people.
Pros
- Huge 6.5-inch screen lets you see much more at once
- Super Retina XDR display with 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- Triple lens camera system with 4K video recording
- A13 Bionic with 5 hours more battery than the iPhone XS Max
- Has the best battery out of iPhone 11 lineup
Cons
- Hard to use with one hand for most people
- Expensive
- Still starts at 64GB capacity
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are pretty much the same feature-wise, but the Max has a larger screen and bigger battery. For most people, the iPhone 11 Pro will be enough, but the Max is for those who prefer to have the biggest screens and charge their phone less.
Let's break it down
When you look at the specs for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll see that they're pretty much identical in terms of features. The only differences between them are the size and battery life. But as far as internals and software, there's no difference. Let's take a look.
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Cost
|Starts at $999
|Starts at $1099
|Screen size
|5.8-inches
|6.5-inches
|Colors
|Midnight Green/Space Gray/Silver/Gold
|Midnight Green/Space Gray/Silver/Gold
|Display
|Super Retina XDR display at 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
|Super Retina XDR display at 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
|Dimensions
|5.67-by-2.81-by-0.32 inches
|6.22-by-3.06-by-0.32 inches
|Weight
|6.63 ounces
|7.97 ounces
|Storage capacity
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Battery life
|4 more hours than iPhone XS
|5 more hours than iPhone XS Max
|Charger
|18W Fast Charger with USB-C to Lightning
|18W Fast Charger with USB-C to Lightning
|Water-resistance
|IP68 max depth 4 meters up to 30 min
|IP68 max depth 4 meters up to 30 min
|Chip
|A13 Bionic 3rd-generation Neural Engine
|A13 Bionic 3rd-generation Neural Engine
|Camera
|Triple Lens (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) with Audio Zoom
|Triple Lens (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) with Audio Zoom
|Video
|4K up to 60fps
|4K up to 60fps
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|TrueDepth Camera
|12MP with wide-angle and slo-mo video
|12MP with wide-angle and slo-mo video
|Face ID
|Yes, works with more angles
|Yes, works with more angles
|Cellular
|Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6
|Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6
Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are great devices, but we would go with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro. Even though the screen is smaller, it still takes up the entire front of the device with no bezels, so you can still get a lot of information on the screen at once.
Does size matter?
The biggest reason we like the iPhone 11 Pro over the iPhone Max is the fact that it is much easier to use the Pro with one hand. Plus, it doesn't hurt as much after using it for an extended amount of time compared with the Max size devices. Also, since the Pro costs less than the Max, it'll be less painful for your bank account too.
And while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the longest battery life out of the entire iPhone 11 lineup, the regular iPhone 11 Pro is still pretty good, since it will already last four hours more than its predecessor. Plus, most of us will have access to chargers throughout the day (in the car, at our desk, wireless charging pads and battery packs, etc.), so it's not hard to top it off as the day goes on.
The iPhone 11 Pro will be enough for most of us, but the iPhone 11 Pro Max is great for those who have larger hands and don't have as many opportunities to charge throughout the day.
