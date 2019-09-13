Compact power iPhone 11 Pro Go big or go home iPhone 11 Pro Max The iPhone 11 Pro is the perfect sized iPhone with pro power. You're getting the same things as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but in a much more comfortable size that won't hurt your hands after extended use. The only negative is that 64GB is the starting capacity when it should be double that. From $999 at Apple Pros 5.8-inch size is perfect for one-handed use

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are pretty much the same feature-wise, but the Max has a larger screen and bigger battery. For most people, the iPhone 11 Pro will be enough, but the Max is for those who prefer to have the biggest screens and charge their phone less.

Let's break it down

When you look at the specs for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll see that they're pretty much identical in terms of features. The only differences between them are the size and battery life. But as far as internals and software, there's no difference. Let's take a look.

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Cost Starts at $999 Starts at $1099 Screen size 5.8-inches 6.5-inches Colors Midnight Green/Space Gray/Silver/Gold Midnight Green/Space Gray/Silver/Gold Display Super Retina XDR display at 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi Super Retina XDR display at 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi Dimensions 5.67-by-2.81-by-0.32 inches 6.22-by-3.06-by-0.32 inches Weight 6.63 ounces 7.97 ounces Storage capacity 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Battery life 4 more hours than iPhone XS 5 more hours than iPhone XS Max Charger 18W Fast Charger with USB-C to Lightning 18W Fast Charger with USB-C to Lightning Water-resistance IP68 max depth 4 meters up to 30 min IP68 max depth 4 meters up to 30 min Chip A13 Bionic 3rd-generation Neural Engine A13 Bionic 3rd-generation Neural Engine Camera Triple Lens (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) with Audio Zoom Triple Lens (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) with Audio Zoom Video 4K up to 60fps 4K up to 60fps Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos TrueDepth Camera 12MP with wide-angle and slo-mo video 12MP with wide-angle and slo-mo video Face ID Yes, works with more angles Yes, works with more angles Cellular Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are great devices, but we would go with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro. Even though the screen is smaller, it still takes up the entire front of the device with no bezels, so you can still get a lot of information on the screen at once.

Does size matter?

The biggest reason we like the iPhone 11 Pro over the iPhone Max is the fact that it is much easier to use the Pro with one hand. Plus, it doesn't hurt as much after using it for an extended amount of time compared with the Max size devices. Also, since the Pro costs less than the Max, it'll be less painful for your bank account too.

And while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the longest battery life out of the entire iPhone 11 lineup, the regular iPhone 11 Pro is still pretty good, since it will already last four hours more than its predecessor. Plus, most of us will have access to chargers throughout the day (in the car, at our desk, wireless charging pads and battery packs, etc.), so it's not hard to top it off as the day goes on.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be enough for most of us, but the iPhone 11 Pro Max is great for those who have larger hands and don't have as many opportunities to charge throughout the day.

