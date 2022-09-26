Best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors 2022

No iPhone that has come before boasts so much screen real estate as that of the iPhone 14 Plus. With so many lovely pixels to behold, it would be a shame for that notchless display to become scratched. You can keep it in pristine condition by using one of the best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors. No time to peruse the interweb? No worries; we've done the work for you and put together this list to help you narrow down the choices.

The best iPhone 14 Plus protection for a pristine screen

(opens in new tab) OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard Visit Site (opens in new tab) Old reliable When it comes to OtterBox products, you can be sure of two things; the quality will be impeccable and the price will be high. The same holds true for the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard. It’s extremely durable and scratch-resistant with a matte coating that promises to reduce glare and increase visibility. This one is also pricey, however, so it may not fit into every budget.

(opens in new tab) Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector Visit Site (opens in new tab) Apple-endorsed strength Apple and Belkin go together like peas and carrots, and this screen protector is one of a very few that’s certified for sale in the Apple Store. That’s because the Lithium Aluminosilicate glass composition is stronger and more scratch-resistant than any tempered glass.

(opens in new tab) iCarez HD Anti Glare Matte Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value If affordability is key, then you won’t find a screen protector more affordable than iCarez. That’s because it implements a thin film instead of glass, which provides excellent scratch protection but not necessarily crack resistance. For homes with multiple iPhones, this 3-pack is also a great choice. (opens in new tab) TORRAS Diamond Shield View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Extra edge protection For those who are prone to dropping their iPhone, you may notice that it usually cracks from the edge and continues to crack inward. This smart design from TORRAS is lined with a small black reinforcement around the edges to prevent cracking. It’s called the Diamond Shield for its glossy, ultra-hard surface.

(opens in new tab) Tech Armor Privacy Ballistic Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Protection and privacy Anyone who works with sensitive information on the iPhone knows that irritating feeling of a fellow airplane passenger side-eyeing their screen. This privacy screen protector from Tech Armor prevents side-spying by obscuring the glass for anyone that’s not directly in front of the screen. In addition, it’s rated at 9H hardness for scratch and crack resistance.

(opens in new tab) PERFECTSIGHT Anti Blue Light Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The blue-light blocker Too much blue light from electronic screens can disrupt sleep and cause eye strain. If you’re trying to reduce your blue light exposure, a blue-light filtering screen protector is the ideal choice. The thin glass is only 0.3mm thick and comes with a fingerprint and smudge-resistant coating.

(opens in new tab) Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The easy install Spigen has long been know for producing good quality iPhone accessories at an affordable price. This screen protector is no exception. The tempered glass protector comes with an easy-install kit for perfect alignment and quick installation.

(opens in new tab) ESR Armorite Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Middle of the road If you need a super durable screen protector that won’t break the bank, this is a good mid-line pick. The two-pack of screen protectors is rated at 110-pound impact resistance for strong endurance. The tempered glass promises excellent clarity and touch sensitivity.



Plus protection for plus displays

Your extra-large smartphone deserves the best iPhone 14 Plus screen protector to keep it in pristine condition. Our favorite is the OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard because of its reliable track record as an excellent and long-lasting brand.

If that one is a little too far out of the budget, the ESR Armorite is also quite strong and durable, and it comes in a pack of two. Really, all of these selections are handpicked for quality and price value. Choose the product that best suits your lifestyle.