How to get an iPhone 14 for free in these early Black Friday deals
A free iPhone 14? Yes, please!
The iPhone 14 is now over a year old, and as such there are some great discounts to be had on what is still a very capable device. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 14 Pro or the new iPhone 15 range, but it's a great smartphone for its current price.
"What is that current price?" I hear you cry, well if you know where to look, $0. That's because two carriers we've found are offering the iPhone 14 with no upfront cost if you take out a line with them, making this one of the best early Black Friday iPhone deals we've seen so far, check them out!
Get a free iPhone 14
iPhone 14 | From $0 per month at Verizon
Grab an iPhone 14 from Verizon, and if you take out a new line you could pay nothing for your new phone. All you’ll have to pay is the data line, making it a whole lot cheaper every month.
iPhone 14 | From $0 per month at T-Mobile
You can get an iPhone 14 "On us" at T-Mobile if you trade in an old iPhone, including through its Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.
Of the two deals here, Verizon's has slightly fewer hoops to jump through, so stands out as the more convenient option of the two. In fact, if you go to Verizon you can actually get four Unlimited Welcome lines for $120, each with a free iPhone 14 Plus. That's four free iPhones.
T-Mobile's offer essentially gives you a bill credit every month for 24 months up to the value of $730 if you trade in one of the following devices in good condition: 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE 2nd Gen, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, SE (3rd Gen). they'll also take a ton of Samsung Galaxy, One Plus, and Google Pixel models so you can make the switch you've always wanted to.
If you take out a heftier plan, like Go5G Plus, you'll get up to $830 off. With Go5G Next, you'll get $1,000.
Apple's iPhone 14 sports an excellent Super Retina XDR Display, A15 chip, 12MP camera, and excellent battery life. It'll also be well-supported by iOS for years to come.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
