How to get an iPhone 14 for free in these early Black Friday deals

The iPhone 14 is now over a year old, and as such there are some great discounts to be had on what is still a very capable device. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 14 Pro or the new iPhone 15 range, but it's a great smartphone for its current price.

"What is that current price?" I hear you cry, well if you know where to look, $0. That's because two carriers we've found are offering the iPhone 14 with no upfront cost if you take out a line with them, making this one of the best early Black Friday iPhone deals we've seen so far, check them out!

Get a free iPhone 14

iPhone 14 | From $0 per month at Verizon Grab an iPhone 14 from Verizon, and if you take out a new line you could pay nothing for your new phone. All you’ll have to pay is the data line, making it a whole lot cheaper every month.

iPhone 14 | From $0 per month at T-Mobile You can get an iPhone 14 "On us" at T-Mobile if you trade in an old iPhone, including through its Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.

Of the two deals here, Verizon's has slightly fewer hoops to jump through, so stands out as the more convenient option of the two. In fact, if you go to Verizon you can actually get four Unlimited Welcome lines for $120, each with a free iPhone 14 Plus. That's four free iPhones.

T-Mobile's offer essentially gives you a bill credit every month for 24 months up to the value of $730 if you trade in one of the following devices in good condition: 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE 2nd Gen, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, SE (3rd Gen). they'll also take a ton of Samsung Galaxy, One Plus, and Google Pixel models so you can make the switch you've always wanted to.

If you take out a heftier plan, like Go5G Plus, you'll get up to $830 off. With Go5G Next, you'll get $1,000.

Apple's iPhone 14 sports an excellent Super Retina XDR Display, A15 chip, 12MP camera, and excellent battery life. It'll also be well-supported by iOS for years to come.