Best iPhone 14 screen protectors 2022
Ceramic shield displays are great for preventing cracks, not so much scratches. Protect your iPhone 14 with a screen protector.
The ceramic shield on the iPhone 14 is the strongest glass on any smartphone, when it comes to cracking that is. Ceramic shield is still prone to scratches, however, so you'll want to keep it pristine with one of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors. These are the best choices on the market right now. Keep in mind that many of these also work for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, but they serve the iPhone 14 perfectly well.
Protect your new iPhone 14 with a screen protector
Apple-certified protection
Belkin’s UltraGlass is the best of the best and one of the only screen protectors that is sold in the Apple Store. The Lithium Aluminosilicate glass is both more flexible and more shock-resistant than tempered glass, promising to hold up to drops from up to two times the height. Despite its great strength, this one is incredibly touch-sensitive and thin at only 0.29mm.
Privacy plus
Power Theory’s screen protector is unique in that it protects your data from prying eyes. The privacy shield ensures that the display is only fully visible to the person looking at it straight-on. Anyone to the right or left of you will not be able to spy on your iPhone activities.
Best value
For a more affordable choice, Supershieldz offers this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for an attractive low price. Even for this bargain price, the screen protectors are rated at 9H hardness for scratch resistance. They are also coated to reduce fingerprints and smudges.
The non-glass approach
Glass screen protectors are popular for shine and texture, but some people still prefer thinner film screen protectors like this one from ArmorSuit. While a film screen protector won’t crack or shatter, it may be slightly more prone to bubbles and scratches.
Best for tired eyes
If electronic blue light gives you eye strain, headaches, or insomnia, you’ll want to reduce your exposure as much as possible. MagGlass makes tempered-glass screen protectors that filters blue light from edge to edge. It’s also made to be super responsive and smooth to the touch.
Best package deal
For homes that contain multiple iPhones, you can save on a package deal like this one from ESR. The tempered glass screen protectors come in a pack of three that will serve the iPhone 14 as well as any iPhone 13 or 13 Pro in your household. This is easy to get everyone’s iPhone protected at once.
Rugged pick
For those that don’t want to spend over $50 on a screen protector but need extra protection, Pelican brings this impressive mid-tier selection that’s built rugged for more shocks and drops than other tempered-glass protectors. The durable tempered glass provides both sensitivity and an anti-fingerprint coating. Compared to expensive Apple-certified brands, this one comes in at a much more reasonable price.
Shield that Ceramic Shield
Protect that shiny ceramic shield with the best iPhone 14 screen protector. Although you'll want to choose the one that best works for you, we suggest the Belkin UltraGlass if you want the best of the best quality. This one is stronger than any tempered glass and promises to hold up to more oopsies, if you can afford it that is.
If it's blue-light filtering you want, then check out MagGlass. The edge-to-edge protector can help to reduce eye fatigue by filtering out harsh blue light. If you just purchased the iPhone 14, it's best to buy a screen protector at the same time to prevent any scratching of that lovely new display.
Jaclyn Kilani is a content writer at iMore. She's a longtime Apple addict with a flair for creating (written works, design, photos; you name it!) on her devices. Jaclyn has also worked in the marketing sector for over 16 years, dabbling in a bit of everything from writing to graphic design and digital marketing. In her heart of hearts, however, she is a born writer and an avid reader who adores everything about the written word. Someday she may even churn out a book or two.
Throughout her career, Jaclyn has also developed something of an addiction to all things Apple. Her professional and personal life is enhanced by an ever-growing collection of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and even AirTags. Luckily, this expensive habit is of great use to her work at iMore, where she writes with authority on Apple products and the accessories that go with them.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.