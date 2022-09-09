Best iPhone 14 screen protectors 2022

The ceramic shield on the iPhone 14 is the strongest glass on any smartphone, when it comes to cracking that is. Ceramic shield is still prone to scratches, however, so you'll want to keep it pristine with one of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors. These are the best choices on the market right now. Keep in mind that many of these also work for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, but they serve the iPhone 14 perfectly well.

Protect your new iPhone 14 with a screen protector

(opens in new tab) Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector View at Apple (opens in new tab) Apple-certified protection Belkin’s UltraGlass is the best of the best and one of the only screen protectors that is sold in the Apple Store. The Lithium Aluminosilicate glass is both more flexible and more shock-resistant than tempered glass, promising to hold up to drops from up to two times the height. Despite its great strength, this one is incredibly touch-sensitive and thin at only 0.29mm. (opens in new tab) Power Theory Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Privacy plus Power Theory’s screen protector is unique in that it protects your data from prying eyes. The privacy shield ensures that the display is only fully visible to the person looking at it straight-on. Anyone to the right or left of you will not be able to spy on your iPhone activities. (opens in new tab) Supershieldz Anti-Glare Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value For a more affordable choice, Supershieldz offers this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for an attractive low price. Even for this bargain price, the screen protectors are rated at 9H hardness for scratch resistance. They are also coated to reduce fingerprints and smudges. (opens in new tab) ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The non-glass approach Glass screen protectors are popular for shine and texture, but some people still prefer thinner film screen protectors like this one from ArmorSuit. While a film screen protector won’t crack or shatter, it may be slightly more prone to bubbles and scratches. (opens in new tab) MagGlass Blue Light Blocking Tempered Glass View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for tired eyes If electronic blue light gives you eye strain, headaches, or insomnia, you’ll want to reduce your exposure as much as possible. MagGlass makes tempered-glass screen protectors that filters blue light from edge to edge. It’s also made to be super responsive and smooth to the touch. (opens in new tab) ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best package deal For homes that contain multiple iPhones, you can save on a package deal like this one from ESR. The tempered glass screen protectors come in a pack of three that will serve the iPhone 14 as well as any iPhone 13 or 13 Pro in your household. This is easy to get everyone’s iPhone protected at once. (opens in new tab) Pelican INTERCEPTOR Series Ultra Rugged Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rugged pick For those that don’t want to spend over $50 on a screen protector but need extra protection, Pelican brings this impressive mid-tier selection that’s built rugged for more shocks and drops than other tempered-glass protectors. The durable tempered glass provides both sensitivity and an anti-fingerprint coating. Compared to expensive Apple-certified brands, this one comes in at a much more reasonable price.

Shield that Ceramic Shield

Protect that shiny ceramic shield with the best iPhone 14 screen protector. Although you'll want to choose the one that best works for you, we suggest the Belkin UltraGlass if you want the best of the best quality. This one is stronger than any tempered glass and promises to hold up to more oopsies, if you can afford it that is.

If it's blue-light filtering you want, then check out MagGlass. The edge-to-edge protector can help to reduce eye fatigue by filtering out harsh blue light. If you just purchased the iPhone 14, it's best to buy a screen protector at the same time to prevent any scratching of that lovely new display.