LastPass, now owned by LogMeIn, today added a couple of new features that will not only make it easier to check which passwords need attention but will also proactively notify users if an account has been compromised. The new Security Dashboard and dark web monitoring features are live right now.

Kicking things off with the new Security Dashboard, LastPass is putting everything into a single view to make it easier than ever to make sure people have an idea of exactly which accounts have poor passwords. They'll also be shown which accounts have two-factor authentication available, too. The use of two-factor authentication is vital across any and all websites and services that support it and it really should be used wherever possible.

All of this information will be distilled into a single security score for easier reading and understanding – the higher the score, the more secure you are.