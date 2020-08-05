What you need to know
- LastPass today gained a new Security Dashboard and dark web monitoring.
- Users will be told if they have passwords that are at-risk and when two-factor authentication is available.
- They'll be notified if any of their accounts are compromised and shared online, too.
LastPass, now owned by LogMeIn, today added a couple of new features that will not only make it easier to check which passwords need attention but will also proactively notify users if an account has been compromised. The new Security Dashboard and dark web monitoring features are live right now.
Kicking things off with the new Security Dashboard, LastPass is putting everything into a single view to make it easier than ever to make sure people have an idea of exactly which accounts have poor passwords. They'll also be shown which accounts have two-factor authentication available, too. The use of two-factor authentication is vital across any and all websites and services that support it and it really should be used wherever possible.
All of this information will be distilled into a single security score for easier reading and understanding – the higher the score, the more secure you are.
Your security score is calculated automatically by evaluating all of your stored site passwords in your Vault. If there are passwords that are considered unsafe (i.e., weak, reused, old, or missing), you are advised to change the site password in order to maintain good password hygiene. As more site passwords are added and evaluated, your security score updates and shows you how your passwords measure up with security best practices, and prompts you to make any updates needed.
The new Security Dashboard is available to all LastPass users now.
The addition of a new dark web monitoring feature, available to all LastPass Premium, Families, and Business customers, is a big and welcome change. LastPass will now keep track of all users' accounts and notify them if one appears in a data breach.
The dark web monitoring feature evaluates all of your stored email addresses for the items in your Vault, and alerts you immediately – via email notification and within the Security Dashboard – if any of your email addresses have been found in the database of breached credentials. If you have compromised email addresses, you are guided through steps to change your password for the site associated with the breach. You can also manage the email addresses you want to exclude from being monitored
Both new features are available now and users can check out the LastPass website for all the details, too.
