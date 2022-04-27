What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings at 1-800-Flowers, Apotheke, and Zazzle.
- The promotion is good until Sunday, May 8.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on gifts for Mother's Day.
In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive offers at 1-800-Flowers, Apotheke, and Zazzle when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Sunday, May 8. The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).
Send Mom a special gift using Apple Pay to get exclusive online offers on flowers, candles, and customized gifts. Now through May 8.
Below are both offers in more detail:
- 1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Apotheke: 20% off fragrances, body care, and more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Zazzle: 25% off personalized gifts, decor, and more with promo code APPLEPAY2022
All of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Each one also requires that you enter a specific promo code at checkout. Make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.
In addition to the company's providing offers to customers, Apple's Mother's Day email also highlighted J. Crew, Lululemon, and See's Candies as other potential merchants to find a solid gift for Mom this year.
All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Sunday, May 8.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
