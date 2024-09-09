The iPhone 16 launch event saw plenty of announcements from Apple. There's a new Camera Control on the new iPhones, which gives better access to taking photos and videos. The screens across the line-up are better than ever, and more durable. Apple is showing a fondness for new colors this year, with plenty of options to pick from.

Apple Watch Series 10 was a big upgrade, with a bigger screen than ever before. The body is the slimmest it's ever been, things are faster on the inside, and moves the antennas to the backside of the case. Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a new colour option, and a third-gen Apple Watch SE never materialized.

AirPods also saw some big changes. AirPods 4 gain active noise cancellation, and launch an even cheaper $129 model without ANC. AirPods Max get a minor refresh with USB-C and new colours, while AirPods Pro 2 got a third iteration with new hearing tech added.

But the latest Apple event doesn't just mark the beginning of Apple's latest devices; it also marks the end for a bunch of products.

Every Apple product discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

While everybody's attention has been on everything announced at the iPhone 16 event, I've been diving in to the products Apple discontinued after the event. Here's everything I've found so far:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

AirPods (2nd-generation)

AirPods (3rd-generation)

Apple Watch Series 9

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

FineWoven iPhone 16 cases (so far)

While an online Target listing made us think Apple's wired EarPods might be on the way out, they're still available on Apple's store for now. Those that prefer wires can enjoy $19 earphones from Apple for a while longer.

As I find more Apple products discontinued after the iPhone 16 event, we'll update this list.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.