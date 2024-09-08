Apple could get a major fine the day after the iPhone 16 reveal event

The iPhone 16 event, Glowtime, is just hours away at the time of writing, but Apple may be in for mixed fortunes this week.

While the company will undoubtedly be excited to show off what's new in its iPhone and Apple Watch lineups this year, it'll likely be less keen on the outcome of a new date with the European Commission - September 10, 2024.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, that's when Apple will find out its fate regarding what are deemed to be unpaid taxes on more than $100 billion between 2004 and 2014, when the company was accused of working with Ireland to avoid paying.

Apple's big 48 hours

"The commission fined Apple close to $14 billion for what it deemed to be unpaid taxes," Gurman explains.

"Since then, the case has worked its way through courts and an appeals process, and the giant fine amount — a record-sized penalty — has been stuck in an escrow account."

Tuesday will see Apple's fate decided following a variety of appeals, and this was also the day the company had originally intended to reveal the iPhone 16.

As it turns out, September 10 will also see the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, so Apple was keen to avoid that date after all.

Still, Apple reportedly "doesn't know how it will fare in the case", meaning it could be slapped with one of the largest corporate fines in history.