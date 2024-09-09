Listen to all of the music from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' September event

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "It's Glowtime" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

The announcements today were very wide-ranging regarding new features. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have been built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence, the Apple Watch Series 10 gained a ton of the features previously exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods 4 are more like the AirPods Pro than they ever have been.

One of the customs of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of music during its events as well as its ads and so on. The "It's Glowtime" event was no exception, featuring a wide range of music from artists like The Weeknd, Jungle, and Leon Bridges.

If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's special event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist that you can stream or even add to your own library. Check it out below.

The Weeknd's new song "Dancing in the Flames," while featured in the event, is not on the playlist because it is not yet available on Apple Music. I'll be sure to add it once it is available because that song sounded great during the video showing off the new video capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro.

