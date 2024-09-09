How to re-watch Apple's iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 event

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "It's Glowtime" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

How to rewatch Apple's "It's Glowtime" event

One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices, including the best MacBook to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality. You can re-watch the "It's Glowtime" special event on the Apple TV app by searching for Apple Event or asking Siri to "watch the Apple Event."

Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.

You can watch Apple's "It's Glowtime" event on YouTube below:

Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube Watch On

While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. It's not a bad way to watch if you want to turn it on, tuck your iPhone in your pocket, and listen to the audio of the event. You can watch the special event on Apple Podcasts app at the Apple Events area.

The last way to re-watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple, in addition to all of the other outlets, always makes its events available to re-watch on its website in case you don't have access to the others.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can re-watch the special event on the Apple Events website.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.