B&H has kicked off April with a huge Apple Shopping Event that offers savings on a whole host of Apple devices including the very latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 5, and much more. Discounts run as high as $300 so now's definitely time to upgrade your aging tech or fix up your work from home setup.

A standout deal in the sale is a discount of up to $300 on 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro models, applying to 512GB and 1TB configurations. Now powered by 9th-gen Intel processors, the biggest changes in this new MacBook Pro are to the display and the keyboard.

The display is now up to 16 inches in size, replacing the 15-inch model in the lineup, without the machine itself getting much bigger or heavier. It's 500 nits of P3 color at 3072-by-1920 pixels, resulting in 226 ppi. The keyboard is all-new, ditching the previous three generations of butterfly switches for an updated scissor-switch mechanism. There's a millimeter of key travel and slightly larger gaps between the keys for easier typing, plus the return of a dedicated escape key and the inverted-T arrow keys.

If you're in the market for Apple's latest iPad Pro, you can score $50 off both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, though the prices are bested by current discounts at Amazon where it's up to $100 off. The top-spec 10.5-inch iPad Air is also steeply discounted.

Other notable deals include $50 off the latest iPad mini with 256GB capacity and $40 off the newest iPod touch, both matching the best prices we've seen for these particular models.

Remember these deals are limited in both supply and time. Shipping is free. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.