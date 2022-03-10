What you need to know
- Previous rumors indicated Apple had an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED planned for this year.
- A new report says this may no longer be the case.
- DSCC's Ross Young says we shouldn't expect such a device this year.
Apple insider Ross Young says that we should no longer expect an 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display to land this year, citing reports that Apple's larger 12.9-inch model is doing "really well."
Young tweeted Thursday with regard to Apple's new Studio Display, and reports of a new mini-LED display version tipped for the middle of June. However, he followed up with a tidbit about Apple's M1 iPad Pro (2021) and its future plans:
Panel production has started for the new 27" MiniLED display to launch mid-year. Assuming it will be called Studio Display Pro...I have insight on the 12.9" MiniLED iPad Pro as well. It is doing really well. They don't need to do one at 11". Don't expect it this year.
Noted Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo reported last year that Apple was planning to add mini-LED to its smaller iPad Pro, after limiting it to the larger model on release. From July:
In a note seen by iMore Kuo states "we predict that new products equipped with mini LED displays in 2022 include 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and newly designed MacBook Air."
A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Ming-Chi Kuo this week reported Apple may not release any mini-LED products at all due to cost constraints.
At launch last year, Apple's executives revealed why it had previously limited mini-LED to the larger model:
What we know about the 11-inch user is that they just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable one-pound design... they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display, they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product, and that made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12-inch display for the iPad Pro.
Young did not allude further as to whether Apple had canceled the new iPad Pro altogether, or whether it had simply delayed it. There are reports Apple is planning to bring OLED display technology to its iPad in 2024. Earlier this week the company unveiled its new iPad Air, as well as the iPhone SE and the Mac Studio.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
