Best screen protectors for 11-inch iPad Pro iMore 2022

When it comes to having the best iPad around, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is one of our top picks. With the 11-inch iPad Pro, you have a beautiful Liquid Retina display that is much more portable than its larger sibling, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While you aren't getting the Liquid Retina XDR display of the 12.9-inch size, you do get Apple's powerful M1 silicon chip. And honestly, that Liquid Retina display is still impressive, as you get gorgeous picture and video quality. Of course, if something happens to your screen, it will be a costly repair, so you want to make sure to keep it safe with a screen protector. While there are many on the market at different price points, here are what we think are the best screen protectors for the 11-inch iPad Pro, which is still one of our favorite iPads.

One of the best : amFilm 2-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Staff pick amFilm makes high-quality and affordable screen protectors for a variety of devices. This one for the 11-inch iPad Pro is made with tempered glass that is scratch-proof, resilient, crystal clear, and long-lasting. It comes with two screen protectors in the pack and has all of the tools you need for easy installation. $11 at Amazon Time to go matte : Supershieldz (3-Pack) Matte Screen Protector Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, the Supershiedz offers easy installation with no residue. The matte film has a natural feel and was designed to protect your tablet from daily scratches, dust, and scraps. It's good at removing fingerprints too. $7 at Amazon

$9 at Supershieldz Tempered glass : ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus Smudge-resistant and long-lasting, this product offers three times the shatter protection versus an unprotected screen. It includes a bubble-free application with EZ apply tabs, so installation is easy-peasy. ZAGG is also one of the top brands for screen protectors, so you are paying for the quality. $55 at Amazon

$55 at Best Buy Just like paper : SwitchEasy Feel Like Paper Screen Protector Make your iPad feel more like paper. If you're an artist, take the Apple Pencil on a unique journey across the iPad's display with this screen protector that turns your 11-inch iPad Pro screen into an infinite paper canvas. It's super slim, reduces eyestrain and glare, and has a matte surface, so no fingerprints. $25 at Amazon It's washable : Moshi iVisor AG The iVisor offers enhanced touchscreen maneuverability and Apple Pencil performance. It's washable and reusable and provides edge-to-edge protection, so your entire iPad is safe. While the previous version was only compatible with the older 11-inch iPad models, Moshi has updated this screen protector to be compatible with all models. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Moshi Super tough and durable : ESR 2-pack Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector This screen protector is triple-enforced to withstand anything, even your keys, cables, and other hard objects from scratching up the screen. Even though it's super tough, it's also incredibly thin and offers crystal clear clarity. To make installation easy, ESR provides an alignment frame, and there are also camera lens protectors too. $19 at Amazon

Slight differences between the 2020 and 2021 11-inch iPad Pros

While the new 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) has the same dimensions as the 2020 model, there are some very slight differences with the sensors in the front camera. Since the 2020 model uses a 7MP TrueDepth camera while the 2021 uses a 12MP TrueDepth camera and has a 122-degree field of view with extra features like Center Stage, the sensors for the front-facing camera are slightly different. This affects compatibility with certain screen protectors.

However, most of the screen protectors that we have included in this collection are designed to be compatible with both, and even state this in the product description or the questions section on Amazon. But if you are concerned about compatibility, double-check the compatible years for the screen protector you are looking at first before purchasing.

A pristine screen with the best 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) screen protectors

While we may not always be a big fan of screen protectors on smaller devices like the best iPhone, it's a different story on iPads. The screen on your 11-inch iPad Pro may go through a lot more use with something like the Apple Pencil, so it's important to have a great screen protector to keep your device safe from scratches, fingerprints, and other mishaps especially since that screen can be costly to replace!

Our top recommendation is the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector. I have been using amFilm for a few of my devices, like my Nintendo Switch, and it's always a great choice. It's easy to apply with no worries about air bubbles or debris getting stuck, and it blends in well, so you don't even remember that it's there. It's also super affordable, so what's not to love about that?

If you want a big-name brand, then the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Plus is a great option. It has three times the shatter protection for your 11-inch iPad Pro screen, so you definitely don't need to worry about anything happening to it with this on. ZAGG makes high-quality products, and InvisibleShield is one of its top accessories. There's a reason it's pricey compared to other options.