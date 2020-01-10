Mozilla Firefox has released a security update so important, even the Department of Homeland Security says you should download it.

As spotted by TNW, version 72.0.1 of Mozilla Firefox has been made available to download. The latest update patches a zero-day exploit that could allow a hacker to "take control of an affected system."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security, in a post said this: