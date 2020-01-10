What you need to know
- Mozilla Firefox has released security updates for its browser.
- The update is so important, even the Department of Homeland Security recommends upgrading.
- It's designed to patch a zero-day exploit that could be used to "take control of an affected system."
Mozilla Firefox has released a security update so important, even the Department of Homeland Security says you should download it.
As spotted by TNW, version 72.0.1 of Mozilla Firefox has been made available to download. The latest update patches a zero-day exploit that could allow a hacker to "take control of an affected system."
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security, in a post said this:
Mozilla has released security updates to address a vulnerability in Firefox and Firefox ESR. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability was detected in exploits in the wild.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla Security Advisory for Firefox 72.0.1 and Firefox ESR 68.4.1 and apply the necessary updates.
As TNW notes, this is the third such exploit Mozilla has had to address in the past year after two zero-day exploits emerged in quick succession in June of 2019. Both zero-day exploits were used by a hacking group in an attempt to infect Coinbase staff using spear-fishing emails with links to malicious sites.
To download the latest version of Mozilla (and if you use Mozilla you really should), select "Help" from the menu in the top-right corner of your browser and then select "About Firefox". This will tell you what version you're already running and give you the option to update.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers are now worn by 1 in every 5 Americans
A new study has found that 21% of Americans wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Apple Trade In values drastically reduced overnight
Apple has dramatically reduced Trade-In prices for nearly all of its most popular products overnight.
Facebook's redesigned web interface with Dark Mode support rolling out
Facebook is beginning the rollout of its redesigned desktop web interface, complete with a new Dark Mode.
You'll find these great games only available on the Nintendo Switch in 2020
While many Nintendo Switch games are ports, remakes, or even simultaneous releases with other platforms, there are still some amazing titles that are coming exclusively to the Switch only.