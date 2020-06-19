With everyone staying home more this year, now's a great opportunity to start getting acquainted with a new language while you have some free time. Thanks to a one-day sale at Amazon, it's even easier with Rosetta Stone's Unlimited Languages program. Today only, you can score unlimited access to Rosetta Stone's language learning software on various devices for only $149.

While the actual Rosetta Stone pack you're ordering with this deal is for the Spanish program, it also gives you access to all of Rosetta Stone's 20+ other languages at no extra cost including any future updates. You can even switch back and forth between languages and focus on the ones you actually want to learn. The package usually costs $180 for one year of access and often goes for closer to $300 for the lifetime subscription. Today's purchase even includes a free grammar book and dictionary to help you with your Spanish skills anywhere you go.

Rosetta Stone is a proven method to learning a new language. The software utilizes dynamic immersion to help you learn through context, including seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing in another language. You learn step by step so nothing is too difficult either. There's even the patented TruAccent speech recognition engine which gives you instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Having a Rosetta Stone membership is fantastic because you'll be able to learn practically anywhere you go. Your subscription lets you access the service on a variety of devices, from your smartphone or tablet to your desktop computer. Progress is synced automatically too, so you won't have to worry about losing track of where you were when switching from one device to another. An offline phrasebook will also come in handy even in times where you have no cellular service or internet connection.